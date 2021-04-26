Track and field spotlight: Melvin twins give STEAM Academy a dedicated dynamic duo

That the Melvins would be among the state’s best is no surprise. As sophomores at McCluer High Cheyenne won the Class 4 400-meter state championship in 57.12 seconds. Chelby was the runner-up in the 300-hurdles in 44.83 seconds.

When STEAM Academy opened last fall the sisters enrolled and planned on helping the Bulldogs continue the tradition of excellence that began when the school was named Berkeley and then McCluer South-Berkeley. But the Melvins never got that junior season after the coronavirus pandemic canceled it last spring.

The sisters couldn’t compete in a meet but they didn’t have to stop running. So they plowed ahead throughout quarantine racking up the miles.

“I used that time to get close to what I love doing, which is running,” Cheyenne said. “The entire spring, summer and fall just running, running, running.”

Cheyenne’s primary events are the 400 and 800. She didn’t plan on becoming an 800 runner. It was introduced to her as a way to become better in the 400 but it turns out she’s pretty good at it even if it leaves her feeling like there’s hot lava in her lungs.

“The 800 is the hardest event, that’s my opinion,” Cheyenne said with a laugh.