Trinity girls win Class 4 team title, boys finish third in school's final athletics events

"This year was a lot," Juszcyzk said. "I'm just happy that this is the end. We won state. All that hard work, injuries, everything it all paid off. It was worth it."

Moore also was third in the 100 hurdles and ran on Trinity's third-place 800 relay.

Trinity's boys, who won the Class 3 team title in 2019, scored 49 points to finish third behind Webb City (64) and Kearney (57) and just ahead of Festus and Willard, which both scored 47 points.

Myles Norwood, a senior, was the only boys Titans winner, capturing the triple jump crown with a leap of 14.22 meters.

"It's a little heartbreaking, but we went out with a little history," Trinity senior Myles Norwood said.

Norwood also finished fourth in the long jump and ran a leg on Trinity's 400 relay, which finished third. He scored points by finishing sixth in the 110 hurdles.

Titans senior Malcolm Harvey was second in the javelin, junior Julian Juszcyzk was third in the 300 hurdles and freshman Jacobi Oliphant was fifth in the 100 hurdles and ran on the third-place 400 relay.