Trinity girls win Class 4 team title, boys finish third in school's final athletics events

JEFFERSON CITY — Glen Norwood fought his tears Friday.
It was a losing battle for the Trinity track and field coach once the 1600-meter relays were concluded and the team standings were complete for both Norwood's girls and boys teams.
In its final appearance as an athletics program, Trinity left an impressive memory by winning the Class 4 girls team championship while earning third-place honors in the boys meet.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced in February that Trinity, a Spanish Lake-based Catholic school, would close at the end of the 2020-21 school year. announced
"The No. 1 goal when they announced that they were closing was that we'd go out with a bang," Norwood said. "It was a long season with a lot of adversity. To see them go out on top, it feels good."
Trinity's girls essentially repeated as state team champions, scoring 59 points to hold off runner-up Parkway Central's 54.
The Titans won the Class 3 title in 2019 before the 2020 meet was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trinity junior Brooke Moore won the triple jump with a leap of 12.16 meters, while TCU signee and senior Sydney Juszcyzk won the the javelin title with a class state meet record throw of 46.27 meters.
"This year was a lot," Juszcyzk said. "I'm just happy that this is the end. We won state. All that hard work, injuries, everything it all paid off. It was worth it."
Moore also was third in the 100 hurdles and ran on Trinity's third-place 800 relay.
Trinity's boys, who won the Class 3 team title in 2019, scored 49 points to finish third behind Webb City (64) and Kearney (57) and just ahead of Festus and Willard, which both scored 47 points.
Myles Norwood, a senior, was the only boys Titans winner, capturing the triple jump crown with a leap of 14.22 meters.
"It's a little heartbreaking, but we went out with a little history," Trinity senior Myles Norwood said.
Norwood also finished fourth in the long jump and ran a leg on Trinity's 400 relay, which finished third. He scored points by finishing sixth in the 110 hurdles.
Titans senior Malcolm Harvey was second in the javelin, junior Julian Juszcyzk was third in the 300 hurdles and freshman Jacobi Oliphant was fifth in the 100 hurdles and ran on the third-place 400 relay.
Bruce Johnson, Aaron Brady, Anthony Johnson-Knight and Julian Juszcyzk were the foursome that earned Trinity's fourth-place points in the 1600 relay to finish the school's history as an athletics program.
"This is where I started, so this is where I always wanted to finish, but sometimes things happen," Julian Juszcyzk said.
Glen Norwood praised the efforts put forth by the entire program as it made a lasting final impression.
And he already has a solution for what to do with the program's final hardware.
"Those trophies are going home with me," Norwood said.