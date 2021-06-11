Wood River's Ulrich caps illustrious career with two state titles

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Jayden Ulrich put on one last show.

In her last high school meet, the Wood River senior captured state championships in the shot put and discus in the Class 2A girls track and field state championship meet at Eastern Illinois University.

"We'll never see anyone like her again," Wood River coach Rus Colona said.

Ulrich, who has signed with Indiana University, tossed a Class 2A state meet record of 48.94 meters in the discus. It was the only throw that broke 45 meters in the meet and gave her a state title for the first time in the event.

Earlier in the day, she recorded a throw of 14.84 meters in the shot put. She was the only competitor to break 12.5 meters and gave her a second consecutive title.

Ulrich leaves Wood River as one of the most decorated Wood River girls track athletes and leaves with the school record in both the shot put (15.57 meters) and discus (51.25 meters) in performances from earlier this season, which both are state-leading marks regardless of classification. Her 15.57 in the shot is the best throw ever by an Illinois high school athlete.

Her first mark of the day in shot put was more than 14 meters, more than long enough to give her the state title.