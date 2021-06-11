Wood River's Ulrich caps illustrious career with two state titles

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Jayden Ulrich put on one last show.
In her last high school meet, the Wood River senior captured state championships in the shot put and discus in the Class 2A girls track and field state championship meet at Eastern Illinois University.
"We'll never see anyone like her again," Wood River coach Rus Colona said.
Ulrich, who has signed with Indiana University, tossed a Class 2A state meet record of 48.94 meters in the discus. It was the only throw that broke 45 meters in the meet and gave her a state title for the first time in the event.
Earlier in the day, she recorded a throw of 14.84 meters in the shot put. She was the only competitor to break 12.5 meters and gave her a second consecutive title.
Ulrich leaves Wood River as one of the most decorated Wood River girls track athletes and leaves with the school record in both the shot put (15.57 meters) and discus (51.25 meters) in performances from earlier this season, which both are state-leading marks regardless of classification. Her 15.57 in the shot is the best throw ever by an Illinois high school athlete.
Her first mark of the day in shot put was more than 14 meters, more than long enough to give her the state title.
"I kind of wanted to shrug it off," Ulrich said. "That was just 48 feet at a state meet. That's a good throw. But the idea of doing better than I've done before (kept me going). The simple fact is that I could do better, so I just went and did better."
Ulrich also won the Class 2A shot put title as a sophomore in 2019 and was fourth as a freshman in 2018. She placed second in discus in 2019.
Not having her junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic almost had a devastating effect. Not having that outward competition of a meet nearly killed her drive.
Knowing she had her senior season ahead kept pushing her in the weight room.
"A lot of work and determination," Ulrich said. "There were back to back practices. It's OK because it made me prepared for this."
Colona said he thinks Ulrich may have missed two days total in the last two years in the weight room.
But as good as she was Friday, Colona has seen his senior star do it over and over.
"I think in practice she's done that 200 times," Colona said. "I'm so glad people are finally getting to see what she's accomplished. She's broken 160 feet (48 meters) about 20 times. In one practice she threw 171 feet (52.15 meters). She was bombing them in practice."
Earlier in the year, Ulrich broke a five-year-old state record in the shot put. Because of that, she was eyeing another record.
Ulrich admitted to her coach she was upset she wasn't able to break her own record Friday in her final meet.
"We had to remind her that she can't get records all the time," Colona said. "I mean, nobody hits home runs every time they take an at-bat."
Colona knows just what kind of an athlete the Hoosiers are getting.
"They're getting a prize," Colona said. "She's got an Olympic-level coach teaching her and an Olympic-level weight room. Her competitive spirit and if she grows any, they're getting a gem."