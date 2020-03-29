Wright City senior has potential record-breaking campaign canceled

WRIGHT CITY — Jeanette Woehrle was on top of the world.

The Wright City High senior unleashed a discus toss of 128 feet during the first day of track and field practice at the Warren County School.

She was even more overjoyed when it was learned the early-March throw was more than six feet better than the school record.

Her future in the discus ring was bright.

“I was so excited,” she recalled. “Couldn’t wait for the season to start — to get out there and (set) the record.”

That opportunity likely will never happen.

The coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe has put high school sports on hold throughout the United States. And Woehrle’s dreams of etching her name into school history essentially are dashed.

Woehrle’s predicament is not unlike that of millions of young athletes across the country. She realizes these are scary and dangerous times.

But Woehrle and her mother were somewhat surprised when the Wright City school board on March 18, by a unanimous vote of 7-0, determined school would not be conducted in a classroom setting for the remainder of the school year.

Thus, all scheduled athletic events were canceled as well. In addition to track and field, Wright City also plays baseball, girls soccer and boys golf in the spring.

“My heart aches for those seniors,” Wright City school superintendent David Buck said. “It’s just a tough situation.”

Wright City was one of the first school districts in the state to make such a move. Warrenton High, a Warren Country neighbor seven miles to the west, also chose to shut down for the remainder of the school year.