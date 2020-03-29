Wright City senior has potential record-breaking campaign canceled

WRIGHT CITY — Jeanette Woehrle was on top of the world.
The Wright City High senior unleashed a discus toss of 128 feet during the first day of track and field practice at the Warren County School.
She was even more overjoyed when it was learned the early-March throw was more than six feet better than the school record.
Her future in the discus ring was bright.
“I was so excited,” she recalled. “Couldn’t wait for the season to start — to get out there and (set) the record.”
That opportunity likely will never happen.
The coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe has put high school sports on hold throughout the United States. And Woehrle’s dreams of etching her name into school history essentially are dashed.
Woehrle’s predicament is not unlike that of millions of young athletes across the country. She realizes these are scary and dangerous times.
But Woehrle and her mother were somewhat surprised when the Wright City school board on March 18, by a unanimous vote of 7-0, determined school would not be conducted in a classroom setting for the remainder of the school year.
Thus, all scheduled athletic events were canceled as well. In addition to track and field, Wright City also plays baseball, girls soccer and boys golf in the spring.
“My heart aches for those seniors,” Wright City school superintendent David Buck said. “It’s just a tough situation.”
Wright City was one of the first school districts in the state to make such a move. Warrenton High, a Warren Country neighbor seven miles to the west, also chose to shut down for the remainder of the school year.
Most schools around the state are taking a wait-and-see approach, choosing to put their classroom studies and athletic events on hold for the time being with a decision to be made a later date.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association is hoping to keep spring sports alive and is making plans for state championship events to move forward, when, and if, the pandemic begins to slow to a manageable rate.
Woehrle just wishes the school board would have waited a few weeks, like many other districts, before making the final decision. She and her mother, who is also named Jeanette, attended the open school board meeting. Jeanette, the student, spoke and gave an athlete’s perspective before the board made its choice.
“It’s definitely a tough call that the school board had to make,” Jeanette, the mother, said. “But I have no idea why they threw the towel in so fast.”
Wright City school board president Arthur Jones said the move to cancel classroom learning was made when the Warren County Health Department recommended no large gatherings be conducted for the next eight weeks. Under that guideline, Wright City High would have only one week of school before the summer break.
“We didn’t see any reason to come back for one week,” Jones said. “The biggest concern was that we had all of our ducks lined up as far instructions for our kids to continue their education at home.”
Wright City High track and field/softball coach Fred Ross said he can see both sides of the story. He said the health of the students and townsfolk is the top priority.
“I know it’s disappointing and hard for some of the seniors,” Ross said. “It’s so tough for those kids. But right now, we’re worried about everyone’s health, that’s the first thing. Sports, college — it all comes after that.”
Ross said he believes at least two other athletes in addition to Woehrle would have qualified for the state meet and likely recorded school records along the way.
Woehrle, who also throws the shot put, set a personal discus record with a toss of 115 feet and 11 inches in the Class 3 District 4 meet last season. She threw 115-7 in the sectional round before finishing 15th at state with a toss of 92-11.
She has accepted an academic scholarship to attend Williams Woods University in Fulton and will continue her athletic career there.
But some of her fellow seniors won’t get the chance to display their skills for college coaches just one last time.
“That’s the real sad part,” Ross said.
Even though the Wildcats’ season has been canceled, Woehrle realized Tuesday afternoon was supposed to be the season-opening Montgomery County Early Invite. On a gloomy and rainy day, she would much rather be outside tossing a discus and shot put than indoors gazing out at the weather.
“This is not the way my senior season is supposed to go,” she said.
