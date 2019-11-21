Subscribe for 99¢

Archdiocesan Athletics Association, Small division, 2019 girls volleyball all-conference:

Player of the year: OH Colleen Preusser, sr., Lutheran St Charles

Newcomer of the year: N/A Josie Villard, N/A, Lutheran St Charles

Coach of the year: Kayla Hellebusch, O'Fallon Christian

FIRST TEAM

OH Belle Monaco, jr., O'Fallon Christian

MH Kaylyn Davis, sr., O'Fallon Christian

MH Kennedy Davis, sr., O'Fallon Christian

MH Jenna Grzekowiak, sr., Lutheran St Charles

MH Audrey Cage, sr., Rosati-Kain

L Bridget Hurley, sr., Rosati-Kain

SECOND TEAM

DS Beka Wieschhaus, sr., O'Fallon Christian

OH Katie Malzahn, so., O'Fallon Christian

S Emma Ingram, sr., DuBourg

S Quinn Cage, jr., Rosati-Kain

OH Ellie Henning, sr., DuBourg

MH Mackenzie Wessels, sr., Trinity

L Bekah Floyd, sr., Lutheran St Charles

