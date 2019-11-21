Archdiocesan Athletics Association, Small division, 2019 girls volleyball all-conference:
Player of the year: OH Colleen Preusser, sr., Lutheran St Charles
Newcomer of the year: N/A Josie Villard, N/A, Lutheran St Charles
Coach of the year: Kayla Hellebusch, O'Fallon Christian
FIRST TEAM
OH Belle Monaco, jr., O'Fallon Christian
MH Kaylyn Davis, sr., O'Fallon Christian
MH Kennedy Davis, sr., O'Fallon Christian
MH Jenna Grzekowiak, sr., Lutheran St Charles
MH Audrey Cage, sr., Rosati-Kain
L Bridget Hurley, sr., Rosati-Kain
SECOND TEAM
DS Beka Wieschhaus, sr., O'Fallon Christian
OH Katie Malzahn, so., O'Fallon Christian
S Emma Ingram, sr., DuBourg
S Quinn Cage, jr., Rosati-Kain
OH Ellie Henning, sr., DuBourg
MH Mackenzie Wessels, sr., Trinity
L Bekah Floyd, sr., Lutheran St Charles