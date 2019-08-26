University of Missouri pledge is a 5-foot-9 setter who has been running the Eagles’ offense since her freshman season. She was one of the area's assists leaders last season with 9.78 per set while helping O'Fallon Christian finish 24-5-6. Eagles are striving for their first district championship.
