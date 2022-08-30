Aggressive defense powers Edwardsville to season-opening sweep of O'Fallon

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville junior Sydney Davis could feel the excitement as the season’s first match approached.

One of the key returners from last season’s final four team, the 5-foot-11 standout will be counted on in more of a leadership role this season.

“I still think we have a lot of power,” Davis said. “We still have a lot of new options. So, even though we lost those nine seniors, I think we still have a lot that we can bring to the table.”

Edwardsville certainly showed some of those items in an impressive 25-13, 25-23 sweep of Southwestern Conference rival O’Fallon in its home and season opener Tuesday.

Davis led the way with eight kills, seven digs, a block and an ace. Vyla Hupp put down seven kills and seven digs, and Sara Gouy and Megan Knobeloch each had 12 assists for the Tigers.

But perhaps the biggest table setter for Edwardsville was an aggressive, never-say-die defense led by libero Hanna Matarelli, who posted 12 digs.

“You pass the ball first in the match and if you can't pass, you can't set or hit,” Matarelli said. “And I feel our defense really needs to be working hard so our hitters can get the opportunities to hit.”

The dogged defense set the tone with a highlight-reel play early in the first set with Hupp and Matarelli somehow keeping the ball alive and returning it on dead sprints. A stunned O’Fallon couldn’t recover and Edwardsville won the point on a Panthers hitting violation.

“I feel like whenever we all worked hard and do our part and go as hard as we can, we definitely like have a lot of momentum for the next couple of points,” Matarelli said.

Davis added, “Plays like that happen, it really boosts your confidence and makes you get your energy up crazy. It gets the crowd into it and everything.”

Edwardsville finished the opener with a flurry, winning the final eight points. Davis and Hupp each had three kills, and Ava Waltenberger and Ciara Cunningham each added two more for the Tigers.

O’Fallon (1-1, 0-1) uncharacteristically struggled with its serve receive in the first set.

“We have four incredible passers,” O’Fallon coach Melissa Massey said. “They were in their heads, unfortunately. I don't think that that will be a problem moving forward. Hopefully not.”

Kendall Kingdon had nine kills and Adeline Smith put down five for O’Fallon. Alyssa Frederking had 15 assists.

The Panthers finally found some traction in the second set as Frederking fed Smith and Kingdon for some early spikes.

Hupp put down four kills and a late run gave the Tigers a commanding 24-19 lead.

But Frederking connected with Kingdon to fight off four straight match points, prompting Edwardsville coach Heather Ohlau to call a timeout.

“It was just control we can control, do what we know what to do, and work on getting that first ball kill, because the more that you play around, your chances kind of decrease,” Ohlau said.

Davis followed her coach’s instructions, putting down the first ball for her fifth kill of the set to end the 50-minute match.

“I told my setter, 'give me the ball,'” Davis said.

It is that kind of leadership coming from the Edwardsville upperclassmen that has Ohlau bullish on the Tigers’ expectations this season.