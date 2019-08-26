Subscribe for 99¢
Allison Beaton, Lafayette

Allison Beaton, Lafayette volleyball

The 6-foot-1 middle hitter is third of three sisters to star for Lancers’ program. Truman State recruit averaged 2.63 kills and .89 blocks per set last season as Lafayette finished with a 31-6-3 record and as the Class 4 runner-up. Versatility in the middle helped her club team advance to nationals this summer.