Gabby Orlet knew something was wrong.

A high-level club volleyball and soccer player, Orlet experienced back pain so intense as an eighth grader in April 2021 that she couldn’t take the court during a tournament.

“I talked to my mom, and I said, 'What's the worst thing it could be?' " Gabby recalled. "And she said, 'A fracture, but there's no way it's that,' and so that made me feel better."

It turned out to be much worse.

Gabby had a cancerous tumor on her spine that basically disintegrated her T-11 vertebrae. Two surgeries quickly were performed to remove the tumor and replace the vertebrae, which required a cage to be placed inside Gabby’s back for support. The cage still is in her back and it's expected that it always will be.

Forget volleyball or soccer. Gabby had to learn how to sit up, stand and walk again.

But Gabby defied the odds and — after missing her freshman season in 2021 — returned to the volleyball court last fall as a sophomore and recorded 615 assists for Althoff.

Her perseverance has been rewarded by becoming the Illinois High School Association’s nominee for the 2022-23 National Federation of State High School Associations' Spirit of Sport Award. Gabby, whose application was one of more than 800 from across the state, will be honored Wednesday during a special ceremony at Althoff.

Lisa Orlet, Gabby’s mother, said the diagnosis came out of the blue and that the family had no at-risk cancer history.

“You just never think it's going to happen to you and it was very surreal,” Lisa said. “I was in shock and just went into caregiver mode like what do we have to do next and this is we have to do and we have to keep her positive and tell her everything's going to be OK.”

The tumor was growing rapidly and any delay would threaten Gabby’s ability to walk. She initially had surgery the day after her diagnosis to cut the blood flow from the tumor, then underwent a 14-hour surgery the following day to remove the tumor.

But it wasn’t having a tumor that hit Gabby the hardest when she was diagnosed.

“I don’t think I was in my body, definitely, when I first got told because it was pretty late at night and I was just lying in that hospital bed, and they came in and kind of told me,” Gabby said. “It didn't hit me until we brought up sports and (the doctor) said, ‘You know, I don't think that'll happen again.’ ”

From there, Gabby said she had a sort of out-of-body experience as the shock sank in.

“I couldn't hear my mom,” Gabby said. “I couldn't hear anybody. And I just kind of sat there and you know, I didn't even cry. I think I just sat there and tried to take it. It was awful. I just kind of went numb that whole week.”

After a successful surgery, Lisa’s focus turned to Gabby’s mental well-being.

“My biggest fear is her identity was so wrapped up in herself as an athlete,” Lisa said. “I was reading stuff about when your teenager loses their identity and we went to trauma therapy and stuff like that because I just didn't know how to help her through those really tough moments where she was doubting if she'd ever be able to do it again.”

Gabby remembers being confused the day after her surgery when she was asked to stand up. It took four people to help her do it.

Every day during her 10-day hospital stay, she would walk a little more.

“You're just trying to walk, but you can't really feel your legs,” Gabby said. “It's just a very strange and awful feeling. I threw up the first couple of times after just trying to walk because it was so draining.”

She also experienced some raw emotions during her therapy as the initial shock wore off and her new reality set in.

“I was used to be getting celebrated for a bunch of kills and stuff like that in a game, and now people were celebrating me for like standing up and walking and stuff like that,” Gabby said. “I remember going upstairs. I was so mad because everyone was so happy I went upstairs and I was mad because I was like, people shouldn't be happy for me going upstairs.”

At some point, that frustration turned into motivation to take back what cancer had stolen from her.

But cancer wasn’t done.

In March 2022, despite just a 1% chance of returning, the cancer had spread to Gabby's lungs. The cancer was speckled through her lungs, making it impossible to remove and requiring Gabby to undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy to keep it contained for the rest of her life.

Gabby didn’t let that stop her. After getting her timing back with her High Performance club volleyball team, she ran the Althoff volleyball offense as a sophomore last fall.

She is playing this spring with Althoff's soccer team and has one goal and one assist to her credit.

“When high school season rolled around, those same nerves kind of came back just because you know, I never played on that floor before, I never played with those people,” Gabby said. “But as soon as I kind of got my rhythm back with those girls, it was a really fun season and I'm excited for the next one.”

Abby Hanger, one of Gabby’s club volleyball coaches, called her an inspiration.

“I think the most incredible thing is someone you would think would need some help and a shoulder to lean on, it's the exact opposite,” Hanger said. “She is that strong shoulder and that person for everyone to lean on. The person that we look to, and that her teammates look to. You don't even think about it, because she's able to play and perform and lead at the level she is.”

Ben O’Day, another one of Gabby’s coaches at High Performance, said Gabby breaks the mold.

“I've had players obviously going through some personal things and physical things,” O’Day said. “I’ve never seen anybody go through what Gabby went through.”

And she still goes through it. Gabby has chemo treatments once a month and takes immunotherapy medication every day but doesn't slow down for the side effects.

“We were actually in Kansas City last weekend and she got sick at the end of the game and like ran over to puke, and the parents are like, ‘Oh, you did so well and she did so great,’ ” Hanger said. “And in the back of my head, I was like, ‘Yeah, she just had chemo.’ But she doesn't want that to define her in any way. She's going to have good days and bad days in how she feels. But even if she doesn't feel well, she still performs to her peak and is a huge leader.”

Leadership is an Orlet family trait.

Gabby is the youngest of four children, all of whom played high-level sports. Their mother, Lisa, was a standout volleyball coach on both the high school and college levels.

“I used to get real riled up about a volleyball game, winning and losing as coach,” Lisa said. “A lot of things have been put in perspective, and we're grateful for a lot more. We just never got angry about why and I think that helped us get through it.”

Gabby said her family was vital for her recovery. She said her brothers provided much-needed laughs, her sister provided emotional support and her parents were there for it all.

“The huge family aspect was exactly what I needed,” Gabby said. “I wouldn't be here, I wouldn't have worked so hard without them being behind me the whole time.”

Gabby is determined to make sure this isn’t the end of her story.

“I get to control this and I get to deal with it,” Gabby said. “I can still play, you know, going through chemo once a month and everything, and so I definitely want to play at a higher level in college and I'm looking forward to see where that takes me.”