Arand makes smooth move to setter to spearhead Borgia's title defense

Few would embrace the task of filling the shoes junior Annie Arand had to this season for the Borgia girls volleyball team.
Fewer still would excel at the level Arand has.
Arand took over the setting duties for Borgia after spending the last two seasons as the team’s libero. The 5-foot-7 junior has led the top-ranked Knights to a 1-1 record so far, with both matches coming against opponents ranked in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school top 10.
She is second in the area, averaging 11.33 assists per set.
“I've set pretty much my whole club career so it's definitely not anything that I'm not comfortable with,” Arand said.
Playing the position in a vacuum is one thing. Add in who she had to replace and the expectations that come with putting on the Knights jersey is another.
Arand replaced Abby Lynn, who now is playing NCAA Division I volleyball at Louisiana Lafayette. Lynn had 2,653 career assists and was nominated after her senior season for the Andi Collins Award, which recognizes the best senior setter in the nation.
Lynn capped her high school career by guiding the Knights to the Class 3 state championship, dishing out 38 assists in the championship against Logan-Rogersville. The state title was No. 11 for Borgia, tying it for second-most in Missouri history.
“Abby knew how to hold people accountable, which is something that I've had to pick up more, just kind of working together with everyone,” Arand said. “And she also knew how to kind of take over a game when things weren't going well, kind of bringing the team together.”
The Knights’ offense hasn’t missed a beat with Arand at the helm.
She already has gotten comfortable spreading the attack among five hitters, three of which average at least 2.33 kills.
“She's always been a force, and always been a leader, so it wasn't like it was going to be a huge jump for her,” Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. “It is just a new role and I knew she could take it on. She's done really well so far, and I expect that to continue.”
You don’t step on the Borgia volleyball court without knowing the expectations.
Arand especially knew about them with two older sisters who were members of previous Knights state champions.
“It's just kind of more like a higher standard,” Arand said. “When you walk into the gym, you see our state boards up there, and you look at all the people from the past, and you just think, ‘Wow, that's what I want to be.’ ”
Arand’s motivation hasn’t wavered now that she’s got her name on a state board in the Borgia gym. She spent the summer playing sand volleyball with her best friend, Borgia junior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann.
The duo, who live a block away from each other, practiced and played constantly in the offseason, traveling to St. Louis and Nashville.
“It makes me more scrappy,” Arand said “It also makes me focus on other things like ball control so I think sand really helps my indoor game, but also my communication because whenever you're in sand you've kind of just got to go for everything and work in your head, going to the next play.”
The Arand-to-Brinkmann combination has been hard to stop. Brinkman is second in the area, averaging 5.5 kills.
Brinkmann, who averaged 3.59 kills last season, had no concerns about the change at setter.
“I knew she could take this on, she's probably one of the hardest working people I know,” Brinkmann said. “And she is such a smart player that I trust her so much. I know she will make the right decisions and she's so smart and she's been playing for so long and she's really talented, so I never really doubted her.”
Arand took charge from the beginning.
“At the very first practice, you could tell she's a great leader,” Brinkmann said. “She's very vocal on the court and she tells us where we need to go, and we do it.”
Spending the last two years on the Borgia back row also has given Arand a deeper perspective as setter.
“It helps me to see the passer's shoes that they're in and know that they can’t always get a perfect pass,” Arand said. “It's my job to get the hitters the best ball that I can get to them. And also it made me a better leader on and off the court, because with the libero role, I had to basically control the whole back row, talking, and I think that helped me contribute to my setter's role now.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.