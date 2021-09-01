 Skip to main content
Area girls volleyball ankings, preseason
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/1/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (1-0)NR
2. Eureka (0-0)NR
3. Cor Jesu (0-1)NR
4. Edwardsville (0-0)NR
5. Francis Howell (0-0)NR
6. Timberland (0-0)NR
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0)NR
8. Nerinx Hall (0-0)NR
9. Kirkwood (4-1-1)NR
10. Oakville (0-0)NR
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Borgia (1-0)NR
2. Mater Dei (0-0)NR
3. Hermann (0-0)NR
4. Freeburg (2-0)NR
5. St. Dominic (0-0)NR
6. St. Pius X (2-1-2)NR
7. Columbia (0-1)NR
8. St. Clair (0-0)NR
9. Incarnate Word (0-0)NR
10. Highland (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
