Area girls volleyball ankings, preseason

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/1/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (1-0)
|NR
|2. Eureka (0-0)
|NR
|3. Cor Jesu (0-1)
|NR
|4. Edwardsville (0-0)
|NR
|5. Francis Howell (0-0)
|NR
|6. Timberland (0-0)
|NR
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0)
|NR
|8. Nerinx Hall (0-0)
|NR
|9. Kirkwood (4-1-1)
|NR
|10. Oakville (0-0)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Borgia (1-0)
|NR
|2. Mater Dei (0-0)
|NR
|3. Hermann (0-0)
|NR
|4. Freeburg (2-0)
|NR
|5. St. Dominic (0-0)
|NR
|6. St. Pius X (2-1-2)
|NR
|7. Columbia (0-1)
|NR
|8. St. Clair (0-0)
|NR
|9. Incarnate Word (0-0)
|NR
|10. Highland (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked