|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Oakville (26-2-1)
|1
|2. Lafayette (20-6)
|2
|3. Cor Jesu (19-5)
|3
|4. Edwardsville (21-6)
|4
|5. Eureka (17-8)
|5
|6. Marquette (22-8-2)
|6
|7. Summit (23-7-1)
|7
|8. Lindbergh (22-6)
|NR
|9. Northwest Cedar Hill (27-7-1)
|10
|10. Timberland (19-7-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: O'Fallon (24-9), Francis Howell Central (12-5-2), Francis Howell (18-11-2), Fort Zumwalt North (17-8-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (16-7-1), Pattonville (18-8-1)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (28-2)
|1
|2. Borgia (25-4)
|2
|3. Mater Dei (21-8)
|3
|4. Hermann (27-5)
|NR
|5. St. Dominic (22-7)
|9
|6. O'Fallon Christian (23-6-1)
|4
|7. Incarnate Word (25-5-1)
|5
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (21-5-1)
|8
|9. New Athens (27-5)
|10
|10. St. Clair (25-3-2)
|6
|On the bubble: St. Pius X (19-3-2), Highland (22-7), Waterloo (21-8-1), Jefferson (23-9), Breese Central (21-9), Freeburg (21-11), Festus (19-10-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked