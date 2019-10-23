Team up with us for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Oakville (26-2-1)1
2. Lafayette (20-6)2
3. Cor Jesu (19-5)3
4. Edwardsville (21-6)4
5. Eureka (17-8)5
6. Marquette (22-8-2)6
7. Summit (23-7-1)7
8. Lindbergh (22-6)NR
9. Northwest Cedar Hill (27-7-1)10
10. Timberland (19-7-3)NR
On the bubble: O'Fallon (24-9), Francis Howell Central (12-5-2), Francis Howell (18-11-2), Fort Zumwalt North (17-8-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (16-7-1), Pattonville (18-8-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019 
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (28-2)1
2. Borgia (25-4)2
3. Mater Dei (21-8)3
4. Hermann (27-5)NR
5. St. Dominic (22-7)9
6. O'Fallon Christian (23-6-1)4
7. Incarnate Word (25-5-1)5
8. Lutheran St. Charles (21-5-1)8
9. New Athens (27-5)10
10. St. Clair (25-3-2)6
On the bubble: St. Pius X (19-3-2), Highland (22-7), Waterloo (21-8-1), Jefferson (23-9), Breese Central (21-9), Freeburg (21-11), Festus (19-10-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked