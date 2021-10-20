 Skip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, final regular season
Area girls volleyball rankings, final regular season

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/20/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Eureka (29-2)1
2. Lafayette (30-4-1)2
3. Oakville (19-7)3
4. Cor Jesu (17-5-3)4
5. Edwardsville (27-7)5
6. O'Fallon (24-8)6
7. St. Joseph's (12-9-1)7
8. Marquette (22-6-3)8
9. Pattonville (20-7-2)NR
10. Nerinx Hall (17-10-4)11
On the bubble: Kirkwood (19-11-3), Mascoutah (25-8), Francis Howell Central (16-8-3), Fort Zumwalt West (14-8-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (25-5-3), Belleville West (18-11)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Borgia (29-4)1
2. Mater Dei (26-4)2
3. Hermann (25-5-1)3
4. Waterloo (24-4)4
5. St. Dominic (18-10-3)5
6. Jefferson (28-6-1)7
7. Freeburg (28-6)8
8. St. Pius X (20-8-4)9
9. Windsor (Imperial) (27-2-3)6
10. Breese Central (28-6)10
On the bubble: Civic Memorial (26-7-1), John Burroughs (20-3-5), Westminster (20-8), Clayton (19-3-1), Warrenton (22-9-1), Lutheran St. Charles (18-10-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
