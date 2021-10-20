Area girls volleyball rankings, final regular season

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/20/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Eureka (29-2)
|1
|2. Lafayette (30-4-1)
|2
|3. Oakville (19-7)
|3
|4. Cor Jesu (17-5-3)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (27-7)
|5
|6. O'Fallon (24-8)
|6
|7. St. Joseph's (12-9-1)
|7
|8. Marquette (22-6-3)
|8
|9. Pattonville (20-7-2)
|NR
|10. Nerinx Hall (17-10-4)
|11
|On the bubble: Kirkwood (19-11-3), Mascoutah (25-8), Francis Howell Central (16-8-3), Fort Zumwalt West (14-8-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (25-5-3), Belleville West (18-11)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Borgia (29-4)
|1
|2. Mater Dei (26-4)
|2
|3. Hermann (25-5-1)
|3
|4. Waterloo (24-4)
|4
|5. St. Dominic (18-10-3)
|5
|6. Jefferson (28-6-1)
|7
|7. Freeburg (28-6)
|8
|8. St. Pius X (20-8-4)
|9
|9. Windsor (Imperial) (27-2-3)
|6
|10. Breese Central (28-6)
|10
|On the bubble: Civic Memorial (26-7-1), John Burroughs (20-3-5), Westminster (20-8), Clayton (19-3-1), Warrenton (22-9-1), Lutheran St. Charles (18-10-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked