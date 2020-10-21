Area girls volleyball rankings, final regular season

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/21/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (11-1)
|1
|2. Cor Jesu (8-0)
|4
|3. Eureka (7-2)
|2
|4. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3)
|5
|5. Oakville (9-1)
|3
|6. Seckman (12-4)
|6
|7. Francis Howell (10-3)
|7
|8. Timberland (11-4-2)
|8
|9. St. Joseph's (5-3)
|9
|10. Hillsboro (14-5)
|10
|On the bubble: Parkway West (6-2), Kirkwood (7-5), Nerinx Hall (6-3), Marquette (6-4)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (16-3-1)
|1
|2. Borgia (20-2-2)
|2
|3. St. Pius X (16-6-3)
|6
|4. Warrenton (17-4)
|5
|5. St. Clair (16-3-1)
|6
|6. Hermann (20-6-3)
|3
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5-1)
|4
|8. Incarnate Word (11-10)
|8
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (9-6-2)
|9
|10. Jefferson (11-5)
|10
|On the bubble: Winfield (11-4-1), Westminster (8-1), Visitation (6-4), Affton (6-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
