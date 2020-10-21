 Skip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, final regular season
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/21/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (11-1)1
2. Cor Jesu (8-0)4
3. Eureka (7-2)2
4. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3)5
5. Oakville (9-1)3
6. Seckman (12-4)6
7. Francis Howell (10-3)7
8. Timberland (11-4-2)8
9. St. Joseph's (5-3)9
10. Hillsboro (14-5)10
On the bubble: Parkway West (6-2), Kirkwood (7-5), Nerinx Hall (6-3), Marquette (6-4)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (16-3-1)1
2. Borgia (20-2-2)2
3. St. Pius X (16-6-3)6
4. Warrenton (17-4)5
5. St. Clair (16-3-1)6
6. Hermann (20-6-3)3
7. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5-1)4
8. Incarnate Word (11-10)8
9. Lutheran St. Charles (9-6-2)9
10. Jefferson (11-5)10
On the bubble: Winfield (11-4-1), Westminster (8-1), Visitation (6-4), Affton (6-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
