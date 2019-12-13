|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/13/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (31-9-2)
|2
|2. Cor Jesu (23-6)
|3
|3. Oakville (29-3-1)
|1
|4. Francis Howell Central (19-9-2)
|NR
|5. Edwardsville (31-7)
|4
|6. Eureka (19-10)
|5
|7. Marquette (24-9-2)
|6
|8. Summit (25-8-1)
|7
|9. Lindbergh (25-7)
|8
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (27-8-1)
|9
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/13/2019
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (33-4)
|1
|2. Borgia (32-4-1)
|2
|3. Hermann (35-5)
|4
|4. Mater Dei (31-10)
|3
|5. St. Pius X (25-5-2)
|NR
|6. St. Dominic (26-9)
|5
|7. O'Fallon Christian (25-8-1)
|6
|8. Incarnate Word (27-8-1)
|7
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (22-6-1)
|8
|10. New Athens (30-6)
|9
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked