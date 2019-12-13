Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/13/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (31-9-2)2
2. Cor Jesu (23-6)3
3. Oakville (29-3-1)1
4. Francis Howell Central (19-9-2)NR
5. Edwardsville (31-7)4
6. Eureka (19-10)5
7. Marquette (24-9-2)6
8. Summit (25-8-1)7
9. Lindbergh (25-7)8
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (27-8-1)9
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (33-4)1
2. Borgia (32-4-1)2
3. Hermann (35-5)4
4. Mater Dei (31-10)3
5. St. Pius X (25-5-2)NR
6. St. Dominic (26-9)5
7. O'Fallon Christian (25-8-1)6
8. Incarnate Word (27-8-1)7
9. Lutheran St. Charles (22-6-1)8
10. New Athens (30-6)9

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked