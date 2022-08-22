 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, preseaon

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/22/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (0-0)NR
2. Eureka (0-0)NR
3. Edwardsville (0-0)NR
4. Cor Jesu (0-0)NR
5. Francis Howell Central (0-0)NR
6. St. Joseph's (0-0)NR
7. Marquette (0-0)NR
8. Oakville (0-0)NR
9. O'Fallon (0-0)NR
10. Pattonville (0-0)NR
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/22/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Mater Dei (0-0)NR
2. Hermann (0-0)NR
3. Westminster (0-0)NR
4. Jefferson (0-0)NR
5. Borgia (0-0)NR
6. St. Dominic (0-0)NR
7. Waterloo (0-0)NR
8. Breese Central (0-0)NR
9. Freeburg (0-0)NR
10. St. Pius X (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
