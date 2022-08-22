Area girls volleyball rankings, preseaon

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/22/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (0-0)
|NR
|2. Eureka (0-0)
|NR
|3. Edwardsville (0-0)
|NR
|4. Cor Jesu (0-0)
|NR
|5. Francis Howell Central (0-0)
|NR
|6. St. Joseph's (0-0)
|NR
|7. Marquette (0-0)
|NR
|8. Oakville (0-0)
|NR
|9. O'Fallon (0-0)
|NR
|10. Pattonville (0-0)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Mater Dei (0-0)
|NR
|2. Hermann (0-0)
|NR
|3. Westminster (0-0)
|NR
|4. Jefferson (0-0)
|NR
|5. Borgia (0-0)
|NR
|6. St. Dominic (0-0)
|NR
|7. Waterloo (0-0)
|NR
|8. Breese Central (0-0)
|NR
|9. Freeburg (0-0)
|NR
|10. St. Pius X (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked