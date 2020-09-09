Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 1

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/9/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (0-0)
|1
|2. Eureka (0-0)
|2
|3. Oakville (0-0)
|3
|4. Timberland (1-0)
|8
|5. Lindbergh (0-0)
|5
|6. Cor Jesu (0-0)
|6
|7. Seckman (4-0)
|NR
|8. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-1)
|9
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (1-0)
|NR
|10. Francis Howell Central (1-1)
|4
|On the bubble: Francis Howell (1-1), Hillsboro (4-2)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (3-0)
|4
|2. Borgia (1-1)
|1
|3. Hermann (0-1)
|2
|4. St. Pius X (0-1)
|3
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1)
|7
|6. Incarnate Word (0-0)
|6
|7. St. Clair (3-0)
|NR
|8. O'Fallon Christian (0-2)
|5
|9. Visitation (0-0)
|9
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (2-2)
|8
|On the bubble: Jefferson (1-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
