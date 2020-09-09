 Skip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 1
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/9/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (0-0)1
2. Eureka (0-0)2
3. Oakville (0-0)3
4. Timberland (1-0)8
5. Lindbergh (0-0)5
6. Cor Jesu (0-0)6
7. Seckman (4-0)NR
8. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-1)9
9. Fort Zumwalt West (1-0)NR
10. Francis Howell Central (1-1)4
On the bubble: Francis Howell (1-1), Hillsboro (4-2)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (3-0)4
2. Borgia (1-1)1
3. Hermann (0-1)2
4. St. Pius X (0-1)3
5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1)7
6. Incarnate Word (0-0)6
7. St. Clair (3-0)NR
8. O'Fallon Christian (0-2)5
9. Visitation (0-0)9
10. Windsor (Imperial) (2-2)8
On the bubble: Jefferson (1-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
