 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 2
0 comments

Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/8/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (7-1)1
2. Eureka (7-0)2
3. Edwardsville (7-1)4
4. Cor Jesu (1-1)3
5. Francis Howell (2-1)5
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (2-0)7
7. Nerinx Hall (4-3)8
8. Kirkwood (5-3-1)9
9. Oakville (3-4)10
10. Lindbergh (5-1-3)NR
On the bubble: Marquette (4-1), O'Fallon (5-3), Belleville West (6-2), Parkway West (3-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/8/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Borgia (3-0)1
2. Mater Dei (6-1)2
3. Hermann (3-0)3
4. Freeburg (7-3)4
5. St. Dominic (3-1)5
6. Breese Central (8-0)NR
7. Civic Memorial (10-0)NR
8. Windsor (Imperial) (5-0-1)NR
9. St. Pius X (4-1-2)6
10. Incarnate Word (2-1)9
On the bubble: Mascoutah (7-2), Lutheran South (3-0), Warrenton (4-1), Columbia (4-5), Highland (3-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News