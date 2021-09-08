Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 2

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/8/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (7-1)
|1
|2. Eureka (7-0)
|2
|3. Edwardsville (7-1)
|4
|4. Cor Jesu (1-1)
|3
|5. Francis Howell (2-1)
|5
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (2-0)
|7
|7. Nerinx Hall (4-3)
|8
|8. Kirkwood (5-3-1)
|9
|9. Oakville (3-4)
|10
|10. Lindbergh (5-1-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Marquette (4-1), O'Fallon (5-3), Belleville West (6-2), Parkway West (3-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Borgia (3-0)
|1
|2. Mater Dei (6-1)
|2
|3. Hermann (3-0)
|3
|4. Freeburg (7-3)
|4
|5. St. Dominic (3-1)
|5
|6. Breese Central (8-0)
|NR
|7. Civic Memorial (10-0)
|NR
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (5-0-1)
|NR
|9. St. Pius X (4-1-2)
|6
|10. Incarnate Word (2-1)
|9
|On the bubble: Mascoutah (7-2), Lutheran South (3-0), Warrenton (4-1), Columbia (4-5), Highland (3-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked