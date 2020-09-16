 Skip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 2
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 2

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (0-0)1
2. Eureka (0-0)2
3. Oakville (0-0)3
4. Timberland (4-2-2)4
5. Lindbergh (0-0)5
6. Cor Jesu (0-0)6
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-1)8
8. Seckman (4-1)7
9. Francis Howell (3-1)NR
10. Francis Howell Central (3-4-1)10
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (1-3), Hillsboro (6-2)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Borgia (8-1-1)2
2. St. Dominic (7-1-1)1
3. Hermann (3-2-2)3
4. Windsor (Imperial) (9-2-1)10
5. St. Pius X (7-3)4
6. Incarnate Word (0-0)6
7. St. Clair (5-0)7
8. Lutheran St. Charles (2-2)5
9. Visitation (0-0)9
10. O'Fallon Christian (0-2)8

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
