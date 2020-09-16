Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 2

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (0-0)
|1
|2. Eureka (0-0)
|2
|3. Oakville (0-0)
|3
|4. Timberland (4-2-2)
|4
|5. Lindbergh (0-0)
|5
|6. Cor Jesu (0-0)
|6
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-1)
|8
|8. Seckman (4-1)
|7
|9. Francis Howell (3-1)
|NR
|10. Francis Howell Central (3-4-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (1-3), Hillsboro (6-2)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Borgia (8-1-1)
|2
|2. St. Dominic (7-1-1)
|1
|3. Hermann (3-2-2)
|3
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (9-2-1)
|10
|5. St. Pius X (7-3)
|4
|6. Incarnate Word (0-0)
|6
|7. St. Clair (5-0)
|7
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (2-2)
|5
|9. Visitation (0-0)
|9
|10. O'Fallon Christian (0-2)
|8
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
