Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/23/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (0-0)
|1
|2. Eureka (0-0)
|2
|3. Oakville (0-0)
|3
|4. Timberland (5-2-2)
|4
|5. Lindbergh (0-0)
|5
|6. Cor Jesu (0-0)
|6
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-1)
|7
|8. Seckman (5-1)
|8
|9. Francis Howell (5-1)
|9
|10. Francis Howell Central (4-5-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Hillsboro (8-3), Fort Zumwalt West (3-4)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (10-1-1)
|2
|2. Borgia (9-2-1)
|1
|3. Hermann (5-2-2)
|3
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (10-2-1)
|4
|5. St. Pius X (8-3)
|5
|6. Incarnate Word (2-0)
|6
|7. St. Clair (8-0)
|7
|8. Warrenton (11-4)
|NR
|9. Visitation (0-0)
|9
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (5-6-2)
|8
|On the bubble: O'Fallon Christian (1-3)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
