Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 3
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/23/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (0-0)1
2. Eureka (0-0)2
3. Oakville (0-0)3
4. Timberland (5-2-2)4
5. Lindbergh (0-0)5
6. Cor Jesu (0-0)6
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-1)7
8. Seckman (5-1)8
9. Francis Howell (5-1)9
10. Francis Howell Central (4-5-1)10
On the bubble: Hillsboro (8-3), Fort Zumwalt West (3-4)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (10-1-1)2
2. Borgia (9-2-1)1
3. Hermann (5-2-2)3
4. Windsor (Imperial) (10-2-1)4
5. St. Pius X (8-3)5
6. Incarnate Word (2-0)6
7. St. Clair (8-0)7
8. Warrenton (11-4)NR
9. Visitation (0-0)9
10. Lutheran St. Charles (5-6-2)8
On the bubble: O'Fallon Christian (1-3)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
