Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (10-2)
|1
|2. Eureka (10-0)
|2
|3. Edwardsville (11-3)
|4
|4. Kirkwood (8-3-1)
|8
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-0-2)
|6
|6. Francis Howell Central (9-3-3)
|NR
|7. Francis Howell (4-3)
|5
|8. Cor Jesu (3-2)
|4
|9. Nerinx Hall (5-3)
|7
|10. Marquette (5-1)
|11
|On the bubble: Lindbergh (6-3-3), Belleville West (10-4), Oakville (5-5), O'Fallon (5-3), Mascoutah (11-4)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Borgia (11-1)
|1
|2. Mater Dei (13-1)
|2
|3. Freeburg (12-3)
|4
|4. Hermann (7-3)
|3
|5. Breese Central (12-0)
|6
|6. Civic Memorial (15-2)
|7
|7. St. Dominic (6-2)
|5
|8. St. Pius X (10-2-3)
|9
|9. Windsor (Imperial) (7-1-2)
|8
|10. Incarnate Word (2-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Westminster (8-6), John Burroughs (10-1-5), Lutheran South (5-4), Warrenton (6-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked