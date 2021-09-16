 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 3
0 comments

Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (10-2)1
2. Eureka (10-0)2
3. Edwardsville (11-3)4
4. Kirkwood (8-3-1)8
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-0-2)6
6. Francis Howell Central (9-3-3)NR
7. Francis Howell (4-3)5
8. Cor Jesu (3-2)4
9. Nerinx Hall (5-3)7
10. Marquette (5-1)11
On the bubble: Lindbergh (6-3-3), Belleville West (10-4), Oakville (5-5), O'Fallon (5-3), Mascoutah (11-4)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Borgia (11-1)1
2. Mater Dei (13-1)2
3. Freeburg (12-3)4
4. Hermann (7-3)3
5. Breese Central (12-0)6
6. Civic Memorial (15-2)7
7. St. Dominic (6-2)5
8. St. Pius X (10-2-3)9
9. Windsor (Imperial) (7-1-2)8
10. Incarnate Word (2-2)10
On the bubble: Westminster (8-6), John Burroughs (10-1-5), Lutheran South (5-4), Warrenton (6-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Hey St. Louis, are you feeling Cardinals wild-card fever?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News