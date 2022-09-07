Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (7-1)
|1
|2. Eureka (4-0)
|2
|3. St. Joseph's (2-0)
|6
|4. Edwardsville (6-1)
|3
|5. O'Fallon (8-1)
|9
|6. Cor Jesu (2-1)
|4
|7. Francis Howell Central (5-1-1)
|5
|8. Marquette (3-1)
|7
|9. Nerinx Hall (6-1)
|NR
|10. Timberland (1-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Oakville (2-6), Pattonville (3-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (2-0), Northwest Cedar Hill (2-0), Lindbergh (4-2-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Westminster (8-0)
|3
|2. Mater Dei (7-1)
|1
|3. St. Pius X (6-0)
|10
|4. Freeburg (8-2)
|9
|5. Mascoutah (8-1)
|NR
|6. Windsor (Imperial) (7-0)
|NR
|7. Hermann (4-4)
|2
|8. Jefferson (2-1)
|4
|9. Borgia (2-2)
|5
|10. Breese Central (6-3)
|8
|On the bubble: St. Dominic (1-1), Waterloo (5-2), Civic Memorial (6-1), Althoff (6-3), De Soto (6-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked