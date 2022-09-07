 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (7-1)1
2. Eureka (4-0)2
3. St. Joseph's (2-0)6
4. Edwardsville (6-1)3
5. O'Fallon (8-1)9
6. Cor Jesu (2-1)4
7. Francis Howell Central (5-1-1)5
8. Marquette (3-1)7
9. Nerinx Hall (6-1)NR
10. Timberland (1-0)NR
On the bubble: Oakville (2-6), Pattonville (3-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (2-0), Northwest Cedar Hill (2-0), Lindbergh (4-2-1)

Small schoolsLast Week
1. Westminster (8-0)3
2. Mater Dei (7-1)1
3. St. Pius X (6-0)10
4. Freeburg (8-2)9
5. Mascoutah (8-1)NR
6. Windsor (Imperial) (7-0)NR
7. Hermann (4-4)2
8. Jefferson (2-1)4
9. Borgia (2-2)5
10. Breese Central (6-3)8
On the bubble: St. Dominic (1-1), Waterloo (5-2), Civic Memorial (6-1), Althoff (6-3), De Soto (6-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
New season, new stars: Our STL High School Sports athletes of the week

