Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 4

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/30/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (3-0)
|1
|2. Eureka (1-0)
|2
|3. Oakville (1-0)
|3
|4. Timberland (6-3-2)
|4
|5. Cor Jesu (1-0)
|6
|6. Lindbergh (0-1)
|5
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2)
|7
|8. Seckman (6-2)
|8
|9. Francis Howell (5-2)
|9
|10. Hillsboro (10-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Kirkwood (2-0), Nerinx Hall (1-0), St. Joseph's (1-0), Fort Zumwalt West (4-4), Francis Howell Central (4-9-2)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (10-1-1)
|1
|2. Borgia (13-2-2)
|2
|3. Hermann (9-2-3)
|3
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (11-3-1)
|4
|5. St. Clair (12-1-1)
|7
|6. Warrenton (12-4)
|8
|7. St. Pius X (9-5-3)
|5
|8. Incarnate Word (3-2)
|6
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (7-6-2)
|10
|10. Visitation (0-1)
|9
|On the bubble: Jefferson (7-4), Crystal City (6-3), Winfield (6-2-1), O'Fallon Christian (2-3)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
