Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 4
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/30/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (3-0)1
2. Eureka (1-0)2
3. Oakville (1-0)3
4. Timberland (6-3-2)4
5. Cor Jesu (1-0)6
6. Lindbergh (0-1)5
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2)7
8. Seckman (6-2)8
9. Francis Howell (5-2)9
10. Hillsboro (10-3)NR
On the bubble: Kirkwood (2-0), Nerinx Hall (1-0), St. Joseph's (1-0), Fort Zumwalt West (4-4), Francis Howell Central (4-9-2)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/30/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (10-1-1)1
2. Borgia (13-2-2)2
3. Hermann (9-2-3)3
4. Windsor (Imperial) (11-3-1)4
5. St. Clair (12-1-1)7
6. Warrenton (12-4)8
7. St. Pius X (9-5-3)5
8. Incarnate Word (3-2)6
9. Lutheran St. Charles (7-6-2)10
10. Visitation (0-1)9
On the bubble: Jefferson (7-4), Crystal City (6-3), Winfield (6-2-1), O'Fallon Christian (2-3)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
