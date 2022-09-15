Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 4

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/15/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Eureka (7-1)
|2
|2. Lafayette (8-5)
|1
|3. Edwardsville (12-2)
|4
|4. St. Joseph's (4-4)
|3
|5. O'Fallon (12-4)
|5
|6. Francis Howell Central (8-1-1)
|7
|7. Cor Jesu (2-2)
|6
|8. Nerinx Hall (9-2)
|9
|9. Marquette (5-3)
|8
|10. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-0)
|13
|On the bubble: Pattonville (7-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (8-2), Parkway Central (10-4-1), Mascoutah (12-2), Lindbergh (5-3-1)
People are also reading…
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/15/2022
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Westminster (12-2)
|1
|2. Mater Dei (12-3)
|2
|3. St. Pius X (10-1)
|3
|4. Freeburg (13-2)
|4
|5. Hermann (9-6)
|7
|6. Jefferson (6-3-1)
|8
|7. Althoff (10-6)
|NR
|8. Waterloo (7-2)
|12
|9. Ursuline (4-1)
|NR
|10. Gibault (12-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Hillsboro (8-7-2), Okawville (11-6), De Soto (15-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked