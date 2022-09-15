 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 4

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/15/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Eureka (7-1)2
2. Lafayette (8-5)1
3. Edwardsville (12-2)4
4. St. Joseph's (4-4)3
5. O'Fallon (12-4)5
6. Francis Howell Central (8-1-1)7
7. Cor Jesu (2-2)6
8. Nerinx Hall (9-2)9
9. Marquette (5-3)8
10. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-0)13
On the bubble: Pattonville (7-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (8-2), Parkway Central (10-4-1), Mascoutah (12-2), Lindbergh (5-3-1)

People are also reading…

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/15/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Westminster (12-2)1
2. Mater Dei (12-3)2
3. St. Pius X (10-1)3
4. Freeburg (13-2)4
5. Hermann (9-6)7
6. Jefferson (6-3-1)8
7. Althoff (10-6)NR
8. Waterloo (7-2)12
9. Ursuline (4-1)NR
10. Gibault (12-3)NR
On the bubble: Hillsboro (8-7-2), Okawville (11-6), De Soto (15-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News