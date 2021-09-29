Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/29/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (19-2-1)
|1
|2. Eureka (20-0)
|2
|3. Edwardsville (13-3)
|3
|4. Oakville (13-7)
|NR
|5. Marquette (19-3-2)
|5
|6. Francis Howell Central (10-6-3)
|4
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (11-5-2)
|8
|8. O'Fallon (12-4)
|NR
|9. Kirkwood (11-8-3)
|6
|10. Mascoutah (14-5)
|NR
|On the bubble: Northwest Cedar Hill (12-2-2), Nerinx Hall (10-7-2), Lindbergh (9-10-3), Belleville West (12-6), Parkway Central (8-8-3)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Mater Dei (17-2)
|2
|2. Borgia (18-2)
|1
|3. Hermann (10-3)
|3
|4. Freeburg (14-4)
|4
|5. St. Dominic (11-4-3)
|6
|6. Civic Memorial (19-4-1)
|5
|7. John Burroughs (14-1-5)
|9
|8. Westminster (13-8)
|8
|9. St. Pius X (15-6-4)
|7
|10. Jefferson (16-5-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Warrenton (13-7-1), Waterloo (13-4), St. Charles (9-4), Lutheran St. Charles (11-5-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked