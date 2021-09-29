 Skip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 5
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/29/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (19-2-1)1
2. Eureka (20-0)2
3. Edwardsville (13-3)3
4. Oakville (13-7)NR
5. Marquette (19-3-2)5
6. Francis Howell Central (10-6-3)4
7. Fort Zumwalt West (11-5-2)8
8. O'Fallon (12-4)NR
9. Kirkwood (11-8-3)6
10. Mascoutah (14-5)NR
On the bubble: Northwest Cedar Hill (12-2-2), Nerinx Hall (10-7-2), Lindbergh (9-10-3), Belleville West (12-6), Parkway Central (8-8-3)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Mater Dei (17-2)2
2. Borgia (18-2)1
3. Hermann (10-3)3
4. Freeburg (14-4)4
5. St. Dominic (11-4-3)6
6. Civic Memorial (19-4-1)5
7. John Burroughs (14-1-5)9
8. Westminster (13-8)8
9. St. Pius X (15-6-4)7
10. Jefferson (16-5-1)10
On the bubble: Warrenton (13-7-1), Waterloo (13-4), St. Charles (9-4), Lutheran St. Charles (11-5-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
