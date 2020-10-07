 Skip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 5
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/7/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (8-0)1
2. Eureka (2-1)2
3. Oakville (2-0)3
4. Cor Jesu (4-0)5
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2)7
6. Seckman (8-2)8
7. Francis Howell (7-2)9
8. Timberland (7-4-2)4
9. Hillsboro (12-3)10
10. Parkway West (3-1)NR
On the bubble: Kirkwood (4-2), St. Joseph's (2-1), Parkway Central (3-1), Francis Howell Central (4-6-2)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/7/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (12-2-1)1
2. Borgia (16-2-2)2
3. Hermann (12-3-3)3
4. Windsor (Imperial) (12-3-1)4
5. Warrenton (12-4)6
6. St. Pius X (12-6-3)7
7. St. Clair (13-3-1)5
8. Incarnate Word (4-3)8
9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6-2)9
10. Visitation (3-2)10
On the bubble: Winfield (8-2-1), Jefferson (8-5), Crystal City (6-3), O'Fallon Christian (2-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
