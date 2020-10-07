Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/7/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (8-0)
|1
|2. Eureka (2-1)
|2
|3. Oakville (2-0)
|3
|4. Cor Jesu (4-0)
|5
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2)
|7
|6. Seckman (8-2)
|8
|7. Francis Howell (7-2)
|9
|8. Timberland (7-4-2)
|4
|9. Hillsboro (12-3)
|10
|10. Parkway West (3-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Kirkwood (4-2), St. Joseph's (2-1), Parkway Central (3-1), Francis Howell Central (4-6-2)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (12-2-1)
|1
|2. Borgia (16-2-2)
|2
|3. Hermann (12-3-3)
|3
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (12-3-1)
|4
|5. Warrenton (12-4)
|6
|6. St. Pius X (12-6-3)
|7
|7. St. Clair (13-3-1)
|5
|8. Incarnate Word (4-3)
|8
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6-2)
|9
|10. Visitation (3-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Winfield (8-2-1), Jefferson (8-5), Crystal City (6-3), O'Fallon Christian (2-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
