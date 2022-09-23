Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/23/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Eureka (12-1)
|1
|2. Lafayette (11-5)
|2
|3. Edwardsville (14-3)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (14-4)
|5
|5. Francis Howell Central (11-4-3)
|6
|6. Nerinx Hall (14-2-1)
|8
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (9-0)
|10
|8. Pattonville (14-3-1)
|11
|9. Mascoutah (15-3)
|14
|10. Francis Howell (12-4-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Cor Jesu (5-6), Marquette (7-4-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (13-5), Fort Zumwalt North (9-4-1), Parkway West (9-3-2), Lindbergh (7-5-1), Parkway Central (13-6-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Westminster (16-2-2)
|1
|2. St. Pius X (12-1)
|3
|3. Freeburg (14-4)
|4
|4. Jefferson (16-3-1)
|6
|5. Hermann (11-7)
|5
|6. St. Dominic (10-2-3)
|NR
|7. De Soto (18-5)
|13
|8. Althoff (12-7)
|7
|9. Gibault (12-4)
|10
|10. Ursuline (5-3-2)
|9
|On the bubble: Waterloo (13-4), Okawville (12-8), Columbia (13-6), John Burroughs (10-6-1), Hillsboro (8-9-2), Crystal City (9-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked