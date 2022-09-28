Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Eureka (16-1)
|1
|2. Lafayette (13-6)
|2
|3. O'Fallon (15-4)
|4
|4. Francis Howell Central (13-4-3)
|5
|5. Edwardsville (14-4)
|3
|6. Pattonville (18-5-1)
|8
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (16-0)
|7
|8. Nerinx Hall (17-4-1)
|6
|9. Mascoutah (16-3)
|9
|10. Francis Howell (15-6-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Marquette (10-5-2), St. Joseph's (10-8), Northwest Cedar Hill (15-4), Parkway West (11-5-2), Timberland (8-4-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Westminster (17-2-2)
|1
|2. St. Pius X (13-1)
|2
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (17-1)
|NR
|4. Freeburg (15-4)
|3
|5. Jefferson (21-4-1)
|4
|6. Hermann (14-7)
|5
|7. St. Dominic (15-3-3)
|6
|8. Gibault (13-4)
|9
|9. Columbia (14-6)
|13
|10. Waterloo (14-4)
|11
|On the bubble: De Soto (18-6), Althoff (12-8), Okawville (13-8), John Burroughs (11-6-1), Incarnate Word (11-8), Lutheran St. Charles (11-7), Notre Dame (12-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked