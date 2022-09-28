 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Eureka (16-1)1
2. Lafayette (13-6)2
3. O'Fallon (15-4)4
4. Francis Howell Central (13-4-3)5
5. Edwardsville (14-4)3
6. Pattonville (18-5-1)8
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (16-0)7
8. Nerinx Hall (17-4-1)6
9. Mascoutah (16-3)9
10. Francis Howell (15-6-1)10
On the bubble: Marquette (10-5-2), St. Joseph's (10-8), Northwest Cedar Hill (15-4), Parkway West (11-5-2), Timberland (8-4-1)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Westminster (17-2-2)1
2. St. Pius X (13-1)2
3. Windsor (Imperial) (17-1)NR
4. Freeburg (15-4)3
5. Jefferson (21-4-1)4
6. Hermann (14-7)5
7. St. Dominic (15-3-3)6
8. Gibault (13-4)9
9. Columbia (14-6)13
10. Waterloo (14-4)11
On the bubble: De Soto (18-6), Althoff (12-8), Okawville (13-8), John Burroughs (11-6-1), Incarnate Word (11-8), Lutheran St. Charles (11-7), Notre Dame (12-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
