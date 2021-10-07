 Skip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 6
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/7/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (23-2-1)1
2. Eureka (22-0)2
3. Oakville (16-7)4
4. Cor Jesu (13-5-3)NR
5. Edwardsville (15-4)3
6. O'Fallon (17-7)8
7. St. Joseph's (9-9-1)NR
8. Marquette (19-3-2)5
9. Kirkwood (18-10-3)9
10. Mascoutah (22-5)10
On the bubble: Nerinx Hall (11-8-2), Francis Howell Central (14-7-3), Fort Zumwalt West (12-8-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (22-5-3), Belleville West (15-9), Parkway Central (10-9-3)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Borgia (22-2)2
2. Mater Dei (22-3)1
3. Hermann (16-4)3
4. St. Dominic (14-5-3)5
5. Waterloo (17-4)NR
6. Windsor (Imperial) (17-1-3)NR
7. Freeburg (16-5)4
8. Jefferson (24-6-1)10
9. St. Pius X (17-7-4)9
10. Breese Central (17-3)NR
On the bubble: Civic Memorial (21-6-1), John Burroughs (16-2-5), Westminster (15-8), Clayton (14-1-1), Warrenton (16-7-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
