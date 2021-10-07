Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/7/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (23-2-1)
|1
|2. Eureka (22-0)
|2
|3. Oakville (16-7)
|4
|4. Cor Jesu (13-5-3)
|NR
|5. Edwardsville (15-4)
|3
|6. O'Fallon (17-7)
|8
|7. St. Joseph's (9-9-1)
|NR
|8. Marquette (19-3-2)
|5
|9. Kirkwood (18-10-3)
|9
|10. Mascoutah (22-5)
|10
|On the bubble: Nerinx Hall (11-8-2), Francis Howell Central (14-7-3), Fort Zumwalt West (12-8-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (22-5-3), Belleville West (15-9), Parkway Central (10-9-3)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Borgia (22-2)
|2
|2. Mater Dei (22-3)
|1
|3. Hermann (16-4)
|3
|4. St. Dominic (14-5-3)
|5
|5. Waterloo (17-4)
|NR
|6. Windsor (Imperial) (17-1-3)
|NR
|7. Freeburg (16-5)
|4
|8. Jefferson (24-6-1)
|10
|9. St. Pius X (17-7-4)
|9
|10. Breese Central (17-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Civic Memorial (21-6-1), John Burroughs (16-2-5), Westminster (15-8), Clayton (14-1-1), Warrenton (16-7-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked