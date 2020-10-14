Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/14/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (9-1)
|1
|2. Eureka (6-1)
|2
|3. Oakville (7-0)
|3
|4. Cor Jesu (5-0)
|4
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2)
|5
|6. Seckman (11-3)
|6
|7. Francis Howell (8-3)
|7
|8. Timberland (9-3-2)
|8
|9. St. Joseph's (3-2)
|NR
|10. Hillsboro (13-4)
|9
|On the bubble: Parkway West (4-2), Kirkwood (5-4), Nerinx Hall (3-3)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (14-2-1)
|1
|2. Borgia (18-2-2)
|2
|3. Hermann (19-4-3)
|3
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (13-3-1)
|4
|5. Warrenton (14-4)
|5
|6. St. Pius X (13-6-3)
|6
|7. St. Clair (15-3-1)
|7
|8. Incarnate Word (6-4)
|8
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6-2)
|9
|10. Jefferson (10-5)
|NR
|On the bubble: Winfield (10-2-1), Westminster (6-1), Visitation (4-3), Affton (4-2), O'Fallon Christian (2-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
