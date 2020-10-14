 Skip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 6
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/14/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (9-1)1
2. Eureka (6-1)2
3. Oakville (7-0)3
4. Cor Jesu (5-0)4
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2)5
6. Seckman (11-3)6
7. Francis Howell (8-3)7
8. Timberland (9-3-2)8
9. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR
10. Hillsboro (13-4)9
On the bubble: Parkway West (4-2), Kirkwood (5-4), Nerinx Hall (3-3)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (14-2-1)1
2. Borgia (18-2-2)2
3. Hermann (19-4-3)3
4. Windsor (Imperial) (13-3-1)4
5. Warrenton (14-4)5
6. St. Pius X (13-6-3)6
7. St. Clair (15-3-1)7
8. Incarnate Word (6-4)8
9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6-2)9
10. Jefferson (10-5)NR
On the bubble: Winfield (10-2-1), Westminster (6-1), Visitation (4-3), Affton (4-2), O'Fallon Christian (2-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
