Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/13/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Eureka (25-0)
|2
|2. Lafayette (24-3-1)
|1
|3. Oakville (17-7)
|3
|4. Cor Jesu (14-5-3)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (22-5)
|5
|6. O'Fallon (18-8)
|6
|7. St. Joseph's (11-9-1)
|7
|8. Marquette (21-5-2)
|8
|9. Kirkwood (19-11-3)
|9
|10. Mascoutah (22-6)
|10
|On the bubble: Nerinx Hall (14-10-4), Francis Howell Central (16-7-3), Fort Zumwalt West (13-8-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (22-5-3), Belleville West (16-10), Timberland (14-7-4)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Borgia (25-2)
|1
|2. Mater Dei (24-3)
|2
|3. Hermann (23-4-1)
|3
|4. Waterloo (19-4)
|5
|5. St. Dominic (18-9-3)
|4
|6. Windsor (Imperial) (26-1-3)
|6
|7. Jefferson (26-6-1)
|8
|8. Freeburg (22-6)
|7
|9. St. Pius X (18-8-4)
|9
|10. Breese Central (21-5)
|10
|On the bubble: Civic Memorial (22-6-1), John Burroughs (19-2-5), Westminster (17-8), Clayton (16-2-1), Warrenton (20-9-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked