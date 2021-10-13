 Skip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 7
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 7

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/13/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Eureka (25-0)2
2. Lafayette (24-3-1)1
3. Oakville (17-7)3
4. Cor Jesu (14-5-3)4
5. Edwardsville (22-5)5
6. O'Fallon (18-8)6
7. St. Joseph's (11-9-1)7
8. Marquette (21-5-2)8
9. Kirkwood (19-11-3)9
10. Mascoutah (22-6)10
On the bubble: Nerinx Hall (14-10-4), Francis Howell Central (16-7-3), Fort Zumwalt West (13-8-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (22-5-3), Belleville West (16-10), Timberland (14-7-4)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/13/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Borgia (25-2)1
2. Mater Dei (24-3)2
3. Hermann (23-4-1)3
4. Waterloo (19-4)5
5. St. Dominic (18-9-3)4
6. Windsor (Imperial) (26-1-3)6
7. Jefferson (26-6-1)8
8. Freeburg (22-6)7
9. St. Pius X (18-8-4)9
10. Breese Central (21-5)10
On the bubble: Civic Memorial (22-6-1), John Burroughs (19-2-5), Westminster (17-8), Clayton (16-2-1), Warrenton (20-9-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
