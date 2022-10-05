Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Eureka (23-1)
|1
|2. Lafayette (15-6)
|2
|3. O'Fallon (20-4)
|3
|4. Edwardsville (15-4)
|5
|5. Francis Howell Central (14-4-3)
|4
|6. Pattonville (19-5-1)
|6
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (21-1)
|7
|8. Nerinx Hall (18-5-1)
|8
|9. Mascoutah (22-4)
|9
|10. Marquette (15-7-3)
|11
|On the bubble: Francis Howell (15-8-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (19-6), St. Joseph's (10-8), Seckman (19-11-2), Parkway West (14-8-2), Cor Jesu (11-10)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Westminster (20-2-5)
|1
|2. St. Pius X (17-2)
|2
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (18-1)
|3
|4. Freeburg (16-4)
|4
|5. Jefferson (22-4-1)
|5
|6. Hermann (17-7)
|6
|7. St. Dominic (15-4-3)
|7
|8. Columbia (17-9)
|9
|9. Waterloo (16-4)
|10
|10. Althoff (16-11)
|12
|On the bubble: Notre Dame (17-8), De Soto (20-7), Okawville (14-9), Gibault (16-10), Incarnate Word (14-10), John Burroughs (11-7-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked