 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 7

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Eureka (23-1)1
2. Lafayette (15-6)2
3. O'Fallon (20-4)3
4. Edwardsville (15-4)5
5. Francis Howell Central (14-4-3)4
6. Pattonville (19-5-1)6
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (21-1)7
8. Nerinx Hall (18-5-1)8
9. Mascoutah (22-4)9
10. Marquette (15-7-3)11
On the bubble: Francis Howell (15-8-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (19-6), St. Joseph's (10-8), Seckman (19-11-2), Parkway West (14-8-2), Cor Jesu (11-10)

People are also reading…

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Westminster (20-2-5)1
2. St. Pius X (17-2)2
3. Windsor (Imperial) (18-1)3
4. Freeburg (16-4)4
5. Jefferson (22-4-1)5
6. Hermann (17-7)6
7. St. Dominic (15-4-3)7
8. Columbia (17-9)9
9. Waterloo (16-4)10
10. Althoff (16-11)12
On the bubble: Notre Dame (17-8), De Soto (20-7), Okawville (14-9), Gibault (16-10), Incarnate Word (14-10), John Burroughs (11-7-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The top scorers in the area: Meet our Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News