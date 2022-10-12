Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 8

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Eureka (25-1)
|1
|2. Lafayette (19-6)
|2
|3. O'Fallon (22-4)
|3
|4. Pattonville (23-5-1)
|6
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (25-1-1)
|7
|6. Francis Howell Central (15-5-3)
|5
|7. Edwardsville (18-8)
|4
|8. Mascoutah (23-4)
|9
|9. Francis Howell (19-8-1)
|11
|10. Nerinx Hall (21-7-2)
|8
|On the bubble: Marquette (16-9-3), Northwest Cedar Hill (20-8), Parkway West (16-8-2), Lindbergh (15-9-2), Cor Jesu (12-11), Seckman (19-12-2), Belleville East (18-10)
People are also reading…
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2022
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Westminster (22-2-5)
|1
|2. St. Pius X (19-2)
|2
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (28-1)
|3
|4. Freeburg (22-6)
|4
|5. Jefferson (24-5-1)
|5
|6. Hermann (23-9-1)
|6
|7. Incarnate Word (23-10)
|15
|8. St. Dominic (17-6-3)
|7
|9. Columbia (18-9)
|8
|10. Waterloo (17-5)
|9
|On the bubble: Althoff (16-11), Notre Dame (19-9), De Soto (22-7), Okawville (15-10), Gibault (16-11), Clayton (13-8), Lutheran St. Charles (17-10), Crystal City (14-5-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked