Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 8

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Eureka (25-1)1
2. Lafayette (19-6)2
3. O'Fallon (22-4)3
4. Pattonville (23-5-1)6
5. Liberty (Wentzville) (25-1-1)7
6. Francis Howell Central (15-5-3)5
7. Edwardsville (18-8)4
8. Mascoutah (23-4)9
9. Francis Howell (19-8-1)11
10. Nerinx Hall (21-7-2)8
On the bubble: Marquette (16-9-3), Northwest Cedar Hill (20-8), Parkway West (16-8-2), Lindbergh (15-9-2), Cor Jesu (12-11), Seckman (19-12-2), Belleville East (18-10)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Westminster (22-2-5)1
2. St. Pius X (19-2)2
3. Windsor (Imperial) (28-1)3
4. Freeburg (22-6)4
5. Jefferson (24-5-1)5
6. Hermann (23-9-1)6
7. Incarnate Word (23-10)15
8. St. Dominic (17-6-3)7
9. Columbia (18-9)8
10. Waterloo (17-5)9
On the bubble: Althoff (16-11), Notre Dame (19-9), De Soto (22-7), Okawville (15-10), Gibault (16-11), Clayton (13-8), Lutheran St. Charles (17-10), Crystal City (14-5-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
