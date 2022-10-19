Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 9

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (26-6)
|2
|2. Eureka (31-3)
|1
|3. O'Fallon (27-6)
|3
|4. Pattonville (25-5-1)
|4
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (26-1-1)
|5
|6. Francis Howell Central (17-6-3)
|6
|7. Francis Howell (22-8-1)
|9
|8. Nerinx Hall (24-7-2)
|10
|9. Marquette (22-9-3)
|11
|10. Edwardsville (22-11)
|7
|On the bubble: Mascoutah (28-5), Northwest Cedar Hill (21-9), Parkway West (18-10-2), Cor Jesu (13-13), Lindbergh (17-10-2), Belleville East (20-11)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Westminster (25-2-5)
|1
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (31-1)
|3
|3. St. Pius X (20-3)
|2
|4. Freeburg (27-7)
|4
|5. Jefferson (26-5-1)
|5
|6. Hermann (26-9-1)
|6
|7. Incarnate Word (24-12)
|7
|8. St. Dominic (20-10-3)
|8
|9. Waterloo (22-8)
|10
|10. Columbia (20-11)
|9
|On the bubble: Althoff (19-14), Notre Dame (20-10), De Soto (23-8), Gibault (20-15), Clayton (14-8), Lutheran St. Charles (20-15), Crystal City (17-6-3)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked