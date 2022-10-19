 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area girls volleyball rankings, Week 9

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Lafayette (26-6)2
2. Eureka (31-3)1
3. O'Fallon (27-6)3
4. Pattonville (25-5-1)4
5. Liberty (Wentzville) (26-1-1)5
6. Francis Howell Central (17-6-3)6
7. Francis Howell (22-8-1)9
8. Nerinx Hall (24-7-2)10
9. Marquette (22-9-3)11
10. Edwardsville (22-11)7
On the bubble: Mascoutah (28-5), Northwest Cedar Hill (21-9), Parkway West (18-10-2), Cor Jesu (13-13), Lindbergh (17-10-2), Belleville East (20-11)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Westminster (25-2-5)1
2. Windsor (Imperial) (31-1)3
3. St. Pius X (20-3)2
4. Freeburg (27-7)4
5. Jefferson (26-5-1)5
6. Hermann (26-9-1)6
7. Incarnate Word (24-12)7
8. St. Dominic (20-10-3)8
9. Waterloo (22-8)10
10. Columbia (20-11)9
On the bubble: Althoff (19-14), Notre Dame (20-10), De Soto (23-8), Gibault (20-15), Clayton (14-8), Lutheran St. Charles (20-15), Crystal City (17-6-3)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
