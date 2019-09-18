Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/18/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Cor Jesu (4-0)1
2. Lafayette (7-0)2
3. Francis Howell (3-0)3
4. Oakville (11-1)4
5. Edwardsville (12-2)5
6. Timberland (10-1)NR
7. St. Joseph's (2-5)7
8. Washington (7-4-1)NR
9. Eureka (7-5)6
10. Fort Zumwalt North (10-1)NR
On the bubble: Summit (8-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2), Pattonville (8-3-1), Marquette (6-2), O'Fallon (7-3), Ritenour (8-2-1)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (9-1)1
2. Borgia (10-1)2
3. Festus (8-2)3
4. Mater Dei (10-6)4
5. St. Dominic (8-2)5
6. O'Fallon Christian (8-2)6
7. Gibault (12-3)7
8. Incarnate Word (8-1)9
9. Lutheran St. Charles (7-2)10
10. St. Pius X (9-0-2)NR
On the bubble: Jerseyville (10-2), Freeburg (10-5), Civic Memorial (11-4), Breese Central (7-4), Waterloo (8-3), Highland (6-3)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked