|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/18/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Cor Jesu (4-0)
|1
|2. Lafayette (7-0)
|2
|3. Francis Howell (3-0)
|3
|4. Oakville (11-1)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (12-2)
|5
|6. Timberland (10-1)
|NR
|7. St. Joseph's (2-5)
|7
|8. Washington (7-4-1)
|NR
|9. Eureka (7-5)
|6
|10. Fort Zumwalt North (10-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Summit (8-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2), Pattonville (8-3-1), Marquette (6-2), O'Fallon (7-3), Ritenour (8-2-1)
Small Schools
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (9-1)
|1
|2. Borgia (10-1)
|2
|3. Festus (8-2)
|3
|4. Mater Dei (10-6)
|4
|5. St. Dominic (8-2)
|5
|6. O'Fallon Christian (8-2)
|6
|7. Gibault (12-3)
|7
|8. Incarnate Word (8-1)
|9
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (7-2)
|10
|10. St. Pius X (9-0-2)
|NR
|On the bubble: Jerseyville (10-2), Freeburg (10-5), Civic Memorial (11-4), Breese Central (7-4), Waterloo (8-3), Highland (6-3)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked