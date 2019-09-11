|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Cor Jesu (3-0)
|2
|2. Lafayette (5-0)
|3
|3. Francis Howell (1-0)
|4
|4. Oakville (8-1)
|NR
|5. Edwardsville (6-1)
|7
|6. Eureka (5-3)
|1
|7. St. Joseph's (0-1)
|6
|8. Marquette (3-0)
|10
|9. Lindbergh (6-2)
|NR
|10. Fort Zumwalt North (4-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Pattonville (4-0), Washington (4-3-1), Timberland (1-1-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (2-0-1), Belleville West (5-2), East St. Louis (4-1)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (3-0)
|1
|2. Borgia (7-0)
|2
|3. Festus (3-0)
|7
|4. Mater Dei (7-1)
|4
|5. St. Dominic (6-1)
|6
|6. O'Fallon Christian (6-2)
|3
|7. Gibault (10-3)
|NR
|8. Jerseyville (7-0)
|NR
|9. Incarnate Word (7-1)
|10
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (6-2)
|8
|On the bubble: Lutheran South (3-2-1), Highland (6-2), Freeburg (5-4), Warrenton (3-1), Orchard Farm (2-0), Civic Memorial (6-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked