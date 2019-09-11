Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Cor Jesu (3-0)2
2. Lafayette (5-0)3
3. Francis Howell (1-0)4
4. Oakville (8-1)NR
5. Edwardsville (6-1)7
6. Eureka (5-3)1
7. St. Joseph's (0-1)6
8. Marquette (3-0)10
9. Lindbergh (6-2)NR
10. Fort Zumwalt North (4-0)NR
On the bubble: Pattonville (4-0), Washington (4-3-1), Timberland (1-1-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (2-0-1), Belleville West (5-2), East St. Louis (4-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019 
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (3-0)1
2. Borgia (7-0)2
3. Festus (3-0)7
4. Mater Dei (7-1)4
5. St. Dominic (6-1)6
6. O'Fallon Christian (6-2)3
7. Gibault (10-3)NR
8. Jerseyville (7-0)NR
9. Incarnate Word (7-1)10
10. Lutheran St. Charles (6-2)8
On the bubble: Lutheran South (3-2-1), Highland (6-2), Freeburg (5-4), Warrenton (3-1), Orchard Farm (2-0), Civic Memorial (6-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked