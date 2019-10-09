|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/9/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Oakville (22-1-1)
|3
|2. Lafayette (17-6)
|2
|3. Cor Jesu (16-4)
|1
|4. Edwardsville (15-4)
|4
|5. Eureka (14-7)
|7
|6. Marquette (16-6-2)
|5
|7. Francis Howell (13-6-2)
|8
|8. Northwest Cedar Hill (22-5-1)
|10
|9. Summit (18-7-1)
|9
|10. Timberland (14-5-3)
|6
|On the bubble: O'Fallon (16-7), Fort Zumwalt North (15-6-1), Pattonville (16-6-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (12-3-1), Francis Howell Central (10-4-2)
Small Schools
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (21-2)
|1
|2. Borgia (19-3)
|2
|3. Mater Dei (19-5)
|3
|4. O'Fallon Christian (17-4-1)
|6
|5. Incarnate Word (21-4-1)
|5
|6. St. Clair (16-1-2)
|8
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (17-3-1)
|10
|8. St. Dominic (16-4)
|4
|9. Highland (17-4)
|NR
|10. Gibault (16-8)
|7
|On the bubble: Festus (18-7-2), Jefferson (21-7), Breese Central (16-6), New Athens (18-5), Alton Marquette (16-5), Waterloo (15-6-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked