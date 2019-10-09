Red October special: Subscribe now
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/9/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Oakville (22-1-1)3
2. Lafayette (17-6)2
3. Cor Jesu (16-4)1
4. Edwardsville (15-4)4
5. Eureka (14-7)7
6. Marquette (16-6-2)5
7. Francis Howell (13-6-2)8
8. Northwest Cedar Hill (22-5-1)10
9. Summit (18-7-1)9
10. Timberland (14-5-3)6
On the bubble: O'Fallon (16-7), Fort Zumwalt North (15-6-1), Pattonville (16-6-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (12-3-1), Francis Howell Central (10-4-2)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (21-2)1
2. Borgia (19-3)2
3. Mater Dei (19-5)3
4. O'Fallon Christian (17-4-1)6
5. Incarnate Word (21-4-1)5
6. St. Clair (16-1-2)8
7. Lutheran St. Charles (17-3-1)10
8. St. Dominic (16-4)4
9. Highland (17-4)NR
10. Gibault (16-8)7
On the bubble: Festus (18-7-2), Jefferson (21-7), Breese Central (16-6), New Athens (18-5), Alton Marquette (16-5), Waterloo (15-6-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked