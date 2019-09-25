|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Cor Jesu (10-1)
|1
|2. Lafayette (11-3)
|2
|3. Oakville (13-1)
|4
|4. Edwardsville (13-2)
|5
|5. Timberland (12-1)
|6
|6. Francis Howell (4-3)
|3
|7. Eureka (9-5)
|9
|8. St. Joseph's (3-7)
|7
|9. Washington (9-5-1)
|8
|10. Summit (13-5)
|NR
|On the bubble: O'Fallon (13-4), Fort Zumwalt North (11-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (14-5-1), Marquette (10-4), Pattonville (9-4-1), Ritenour (9-3-1)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (13-2)
|1
|2. Borgia (13-3)
|2
|3. Festus (10-1)
|3
|4. Mater Dei (12-4)
|4
|5. St. Dominic (8-2)
|5
|6. Gibault (13-3)
|7
|7. Incarnate Word (10-1)
|8
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (10-2)
|9
|9. O'Fallon Christian (13-4-1)
|6
|10. St. Pius X (10-0-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Jefferson (16-3), Jerseyville (12-5), Waterloo (12-5-1), Highland (12-3), Breese Central (9-4), Freeburg (10-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked