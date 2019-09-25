Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Cor Jesu (10-1)1
2. Lafayette (11-3)2
3. Oakville (13-1)4
4. Edwardsville (13-2)5
5. Timberland (12-1)6
6. Francis Howell (4-3)3
7. Eureka (9-5)9
8. St. Joseph's (3-7)7
9. Washington (9-5-1)8
10. Summit (13-5)NR
On the bubble: O'Fallon (13-4), Fort Zumwalt North (11-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (14-5-1), Marquette (10-4), Pattonville (9-4-1), Ritenour (9-3-1)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (13-2)1
2. Borgia (13-3)2
3. Festus (10-1)3
4. Mater Dei (12-4)4
5. St. Dominic (8-2)5
6. Gibault (13-3)7
7. Incarnate Word (10-1)8
8. Lutheran St. Charles (10-2)9
9. O'Fallon Christian (13-4-1)6
10. St. Pius X (10-0-2)10
On the bubble: Jefferson (16-3), Jerseyville (12-5), Waterloo (12-5-1), Highland (12-3), Breese Central (9-4), Freeburg (10-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked