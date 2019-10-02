|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Cor Jesu (11-1)
|1
|2. Lafayette (13-3)
|2
|3. Oakville (21-1-1)
|3
|4. Edwardsville (15-2)
|4
|5. Marquette (14-6-2)
|NR
|6. Timberland (13-3-2)
|5
|7. Eureka (9-5)
|7
|8. Francis Howell (12-5-2)
|6
|9. Summit (15-5)
|10
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (16-5-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: O'Fallon (13-5), Fort Zumwalt North (13-2), Pattonville (15-5-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (12-3-1), Washington (14-10-3)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (14-2)
|1
|2. Borgia (16-3)
|2
|3. Mater Dei (13-4)
|4
|4. St. Dominic (14-3)
|5
|5. Incarnate Word (16-2-1)
|7
|6. O'Fallon Christian (15-4-1)
|9
|7. Gibault (14-4)
|6
|8. St. Clair (14-1-2)
|NR
|9. Festus (13-5-2)
|3
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (11-3)
|8
|On the bubble: Jefferson (18-4), Breese Central (11-4), Highland (15-4), Clayton (6-3-2), St. Pius X (10-0-2), Waterloo (13-6-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked