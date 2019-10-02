Today only! Join for $3
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Cor Jesu (11-1)1
2. Lafayette (13-3)2
3. Oakville (21-1-1)3
4. Edwardsville (15-2)4
5. Marquette (14-6-2)NR
6. Timberland (13-3-2)5
7. Eureka (9-5)7
8. Francis Howell (12-5-2)6
9. Summit (15-5)10
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (16-5-1)NR
On the bubble: O'Fallon (13-5), Fort Zumwalt North (13-2), Pattonville (15-5-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (12-3-1), Washington (14-10-3)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (14-2)1
2. Borgia (16-3)2
3. Mater Dei (13-4)4
4. St. Dominic (14-3)5
5. Incarnate Word (16-2-1)7
6. O'Fallon Christian (15-4-1)9
7. Gibault (14-4)6
8. St. Clair (14-1-2)NR
9. Festus (13-5-2)3
10. Lutheran St. Charles (11-3)8
On the bubble: Jefferson (18-4), Breese Central (11-4), Highland (15-4), Clayton (6-3-2), St. Pius X (10-0-2), Waterloo (13-6-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked