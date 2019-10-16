|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Oakville (24-1-1)
|1
|2. Lafayette (19-6)
|2
|3. Cor Jesu (18-5)
|3
|4. Edwardsville (16-4)
|4
|5. Eureka (15-7)
|5
|6. Marquette (18-6-2)
|6
|7. Summit (20-7-1)
|9
|8. Francis Howell Central (12-4-2)
|NR
|9. Francis Howell (16-10-2)
|7
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (25-7-1)
|8
|On the bubble: Lindbergh (19-6), O'Fallon (18-8), Fort Zumwalt North (17-7-1), Pattonville (17-7-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (16-6-1)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (22-2)
|1
|2. Borgia (23-3)
|2
|3. Mater Dei (20-7)
|3
|4. O'Fallon Christian (19-4-1)
|4
|5. Incarnate Word (23-4-1)
|5
|6. St. Clair (23-2-2)
|6
|7. St. Pius X (16-1-2)
|NR
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (19-5-1)
|7
|9. St. Dominic (20-6)
|8
|10. New Athens (24-5)
|NR
|On the bubble: Highland (17-6), Gibault (17-9), Festus (19-8-2), Jefferson (21-9), Breese Central (18-8), Waterloo (17-6-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked