STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Oakville (24-1-1)1
2. Lafayette (19-6)2
3. Cor Jesu (18-5)3
4. Edwardsville (16-4)4
5. Eureka (15-7)5
6. Marquette (18-6-2)6
7. Summit (20-7-1)9
8. Francis Howell Central (12-4-2)NR
9. Francis Howell (16-10-2)7
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (25-7-1)8
On the bubble: Lindbergh (19-6), O'Fallon (18-8), Fort Zumwalt North (17-7-1), Pattonville (17-7-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (16-6-1)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (22-2)1
2. Borgia (23-3)2
3. Mater Dei (20-7)3
4. O'Fallon Christian (19-4-1)4
5. Incarnate Word (23-4-1)5
6. St. Clair (23-2-2)6
7. St. Pius X (16-1-2)NR
8. Lutheran St. Charles (19-5-1)7
9. St. Dominic (20-6)8
10. New Athens (24-5)NR
On the bubble: Highland (17-6), Gibault (17-9), Festus (19-8-2), Jefferson (21-9), Breese Central (18-8), Waterloo (17-6-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked