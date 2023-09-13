|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/13/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (10-0)
|1
|2. Marquette (10-1)
|7
|3. Edwardsville (10-3)
|8
|4. Eureka (7-3)
|2
|5. St. Joseph's (4-4)
|4
|6. Francis Howell (7-5)
|9
|7. Timberland (5-0)
|10
|8. Francis Howell Central (10-5)
|5
|9. Pattonville (6-2)
|6
|10. Cor Jesu (5-5)
|NR
|On the bubble: Kirkwood (6-7-1), Parkway Central (8-5-1), Summit (5-4), Seckman (7-3-2), Washington (6-3-1), Hillsboro (9-6-2)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Mater Dei (11-2)
|9
|2. St. Pius X (10-2)
|1
|3. Incarnate Word (6-2)
|4
|4. Freeburg (7-2)
|2
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (12-3-1)
|NR
|6. Columbia (12-3)
|10
|7. Mascoutah (11-2)
|NR
|8. Westminster (6-3-2)
|5
|9. Hermann (5-5)
|6
|10. John Burroughs (6-2-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Althoff (10-7), Gibault (9-3), Lift For Life (5-2), Bayless (7-2), Festus (5-3-1), Lutheran St. Charles (6-3)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked