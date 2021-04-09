Bayless sweeps Crossroads in SCAA final to complete spotless season

Crossroads (8-4) provided two of those 20-point challenges, including a 25-21 nail-biter in the opening set of its March 26 match with Bayless, and the Current quickly showed they would be a menace in the Bronchos' quest Friday.

A pair of aces by Crossroads sophomore Trudy Cohen and a kill by junior Elizabeth Edwards put the Current ahead 7-2 to open the first set.

“It was scary. It wasn’t like us to start off like that, but I knew we had the power to come back,” Barton said.

That power came from the right arm of junior Adelina Huric, who rocketed a kill that almost reached the top of the Dome on its bounce off the floor.

“I try my best to get as many kills as possible, but I got that kill and I was like, ‘Wow,’ ” Huric said.

She executed another kill to make the score 8-3 before senior Cayla Anderson calmly stepped in to serve. Anderson embarked on her first of four extended stays behind the service line, delivering barely returnable serves that turned an early deficit into a 10-9 lead.

“I just try to think, first serve, get it over the net and get it in, but when I get on a run I get more competitive and I hit harder and harder,” Anderson said.