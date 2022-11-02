Bishop helps Westminster's pursuit of Class 4 championship defense

Still, the up-and-coming volleyball standout transferred to Westminster in 2020 after spending her freshman season at tradition-rich power Lafayette.

"People probably didn't understand," Bishop said. "But at the time, it was what was best for me."

The 6-foot-1-inch senior outside hitter could not have envisioned a more perfect career choice.

Bishop has played a key role in helping the defending Class 4 state champion Wildcats return to the final four for the second year in a row.

Westminster (30-2-5) will take on Platte County (26-9) in a state semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday at Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

Incarnate Word (28-12) meets Webb City (32-4-2) in the other semifinal at the same time on an adjacent court.

The winners face off for the state crown at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Wildcats' back-to-back final four appearances are the first in program history.

Bishop is a key cog in the maturation of a program that had recorded seven successive non-winning campaigns from 2013-2019.

A hard-hitting southpaw, she is one of a four pack of heavy hitters that is known as the "Bomb Squad." Bishop, with 278 kills (second on the team) and 46 blocks (also second), has banded with fellow seniors Emma Fairchild, Abby Siess and Shelby Truitt to amass 1,034 kills, the most of any quartet still alive in postseason play.

The change of scenery came out of Bishop's desire to continue in-school learning which Westminster offered while many schools didn't during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So the move was made.

"I loved Lafayette," said Bishop. "But there was something about Westminster. I honestly couldn't wait for the transfer."

Bishop was leaving a program that had won six state championships at the time and had reached the final four nine times, including her freshman year when she saw late season duty on the varsity level.

Westminster had seven non-winning seasons from 2013-2019 and didn't appear to be even close to becoming volleyball royalty.

That all changed last season with the addition of coach Ben Briney, who came to Westminster after fashioning a 243-141 record in his previous 12 seasons at Truman State University, a successful NCAA Division II school in Kirksville.

The addition of the Briney-Bishop duo has helped put Westminster on the statewide map.

"He walked in and started setting expectations and demanding our respect," Bishop said. "We knew from day one that this was a serious thing. Everything was different."

Briney initially instituted longer, two-and-a-half hour practices.

"We were working like we never worked before," Bishop said. "That's when the culture changed."

Bishop has flourished under Briney's tutelage. She became a solid two-way threat at the net and has upped her game to a new level.

"She's come in and said, 'What do I need to do to get better?' " Briney said. "Whether it's mixing up her shots or working on her blocking, she's made sure she's come prepared every day at practice with the idea of getting better and better."

Bishop, who plays on the right side, has improved so much she will continue her career in college at the University of South Carolina, Aiken, an NCAA Division II school.

A consummate team player, Bishop has turned in some impressive performances this season, including a 17-kill kill effort in a three-set win over Rosati-Kain on Oct. 18. She also had nine kills in a quarterfinal round sweep of St. Pius X on Saturday. Bishop turned in one of the biggest defensive plays of match with a block early in the second set that seemed to halt the Lancers' momentum.

"Every time we need her, she's been there for us," Fairchild said.

Bishop's infectious personality makes her a natural leader.

Truitt says Bishop also serves the role of team psychiatrist.

"I can get really grumpy with myself and she's so light-hearted," Truitt said. "Even if she didn't have the skills that she has, I'd want her right out on the court next to me."

Bishop comes from an athletic family. Her younger brother Nick is a standout soccer goalkeeper for the St. Louis City developmental squad.

She is hoping last year's state-title championship experience will help during crunch time this week.