Blaine, Smith lead Francis Howell Central to tight sweep of Francis Howell

COTTLEVILLE — Francis Howell Central senior Emma Blaine was a game-time decision Thursday.

Blaine has been battling knee issues but has done everything in her power to stay on the court. Her Spartans girls volleyball teammates are glad she did as the 6-foot-1 right-side hitter came up big in the second set to help spark a 25-23, 28-26, 26-24 sweep of visiting Francis Howell in a GAC South Division match.

“I'm always trying to push myself through my injury if possible, if I'm not making it worse,” Blaine said.

Jordan Smith blasted 15 kills with two blocks and Blaine put down nine kills and a pair of blocks for Howell Central (14-4-3, 7-0), No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Jenny Padron and Grace Holtz combined for 32 assists.

Blaine has been dealing with the injury all season.

“She's an awesome kid as far as taking care of her body like she's been battling it, but she's the first one you see every day doing exactly what she's supposed to be doing in order to put herself in a position to still be able to play,” Howell Central coach Julie Gronek said.

Danielle Moore had 14 kills and Avery Guisinger added nine for No. 10 Howell (15-7-1, 6-2). Morgan Dumm and Taylor Dumm combined for 38 assists.

“Keep moving forward and just push through at the end,” Moore said. “Even though it didn’t go our way, we still played our hardest.”

Smith’s fifth kill of the first set snapped a 23-all tie in a back-and-forth opener. The spike was ruled out by the line judge, but the up referee over-ruled and signaled it went off a Howell player much to the chagrin of the Vikings’ bench.

Central clinched the set on a Howell hitting error on the next point.

“I'm very blessed I have a lot of talent at every position,” Gronek said. “Tonight they were really keying on Jordan and (Shae Pearson) on the outside. So it's great to see other people contributing, other people stepping up.”

Despite leading for most of the second set, Howell could not pull away. Central chipped away and took a 22-21 lead on a Smith kill.

An Ava Huelsing kill fought off a Central set point and Moore followed with her fourth kill of the frame to give Howell a 25-24 advantage. The Vikings thought they had evened the match on the next point as Logan Rubel’s spike went long, but again the referee over-ruled the original call, saying it was tipped.

Central made good on its second chance as a Blaine blast broke a 26-all tie and Pearson followed with an ace to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead.

“It's been hard to mentally get myself back in check, stay mentally strong, even though I know that I'm injured and I'm not technically 100%,” Blaine said. “But I think I'm doing my best.”

Blaine, a transfer from St. Dominic, has made an impression on her new teammates.

“She coming out and just trying her best and giving her all even though she's hurt means a lot and that shows that she really cares about this team and will do anything for us to beat a team like this,” Smith said.

Howell seemed poised to extend the match after taking a 24-21 lead in the third set, but the Spartans ended the contest on a 5-0 run. Holtz had a pair of aces and Smith put down two kills, including the match winner to end the 92-minute contest.

“It really shows how much we can come out and show everybody who we are and how hard we work in tough moments,” Smith said.

Howell Central has won four in a row, but Gronek still believes there’s room for improvement.

“Our talent has carried us really far,” Gronek said. “We're really focused on improving ourselves defensively. We definitely have some areas for improvement there. But I think we're right where we need to be.”