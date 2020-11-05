Borgia beats St. Dominic for third in Class 5 after both lose in semifinals

CAPE GIRARDEAU — St. Dominic and Borgia got their rematch on the volleyball court. It just wasn’t in the match either expected.
St. Dominic beat Borgia twice in the regular season and the conference rivals hoped to meet again for the Class 5 championship due to being on the opposite ends of the state bracket.
Instead, the matchup happened in the third-place match after both teams fell in their respective semifinals at the Show Me Center on Thursday.
In the semifinals, Liberty North swept St. Dominic 25-16, 25-18, 25-15, while Nixa swept Borgia 25-21, 25-15, 25-19. Liberty North (23-0) and Nixa (33-3) will meet for the championship on Friday at 2 p.m.
But St. Dominic and Borgia played the third-place match immediately following the semifinals and the third time was the charm for the Knights, who finally got the best of the Crusaders 25-22, 24-26, 26-24, 25-21.
“Neither one of us came down here for that,” Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. “It's resetting the focus after you know come off a tough loss like that and it's tough to turn around and play back-to-back matches like that, but they persevered.”
Ella Brinkman had 26 kills for Borgia (30-5-2). Caroline Glastetter put down 14 kills and Annie Arand had 52 assists in the nightcap.
Audrey Weber put down 23 kills and Breanna Schreimann had 14 kills for St. Dominic (21-5-1). Rachel Schipper had 47 assists.
“We were worn out,” St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. “We had big hopes for the game before and it didn't happen. It's just hard to come back from that.”
Borgia was in control for most of the first set before St. Dominic launched a late comeback attempt. A Schipper tip, Olivia Skiljan ace and a Grace Catlett block cut the Crusaders’ deficit to 23-22, but Brinkmann answered with a kill and an ace to allow the Knights to hold on to the opener.
“Just keeping our heads level, and just staying together as a team for sure,” Brinkmann said. “And just focusing on passing.”
A pair of Weber kills helped St. Dominic erase a 24-23 deficit in the second set.
“They're fighters and they you know they have done everything they could this season to stick together and win big games,” Bland said. “It was a phenomenal season.”
Weber keyed a St. Dominic surge in the third set with a block and three kills. But consecutive blocks by Lynsey Batson and Brinkmann sparked a Borgia rally and a Brinkmann kill gave the Knights a 2-1 lead.
A Brinkmann kill followed by a Lily Brown block and an Arand tip gave the Knights a late cushion in the fourth set. A Glastetter kill ended the match.
Borgia entered this season as the defending Class 3 champion but was moved to Class 5 due to a new postseason success factor.
“Class 5, as a 400-something kid school, we’re in Class 5 and competing, that means a lot to me,” Brinkmann said.
St. Dominic (21-4-1), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, never found sustained traction against Liberty North. Carlie Cisneros finished with 13 kills and Isabel Zimmermann added 11 kills for the Eagles.
Schreimann and Weber each had 11 kills for St. Dominic. Schipper had 23 assists.
No. 2 small Borgia (29-5-2) jumped out to a 16-10 lead in the first set against Nixa, but never recovered after the Eagles came storming back. Jaycee Fixsen finished with 14 kills and Norah Clark added 10 for the Nixa, which split in two regular season meetings with the Knights.
Brinkmann and Glastetter each had nine kills for Borgia and Brown had eight. Arand had 24 assists.
“It was a long night that's a lot of volleyball for both sides to point-for-point two for two matches back-to-back like that,” Steiger said. “I'm just proud of our girls.”
Class 5 girls volleyball state semifinal: Liberty North def. St. Dominic
