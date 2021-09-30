Borgia claims another Hermann Invitational crown; Pacific moving on up

"Borgia is so quick and they've got great ball skills," Hermann coach Phil Lundolt said. "We hung in there a little at the beginning, but they just had a lot of weapons."

Pacific moving on up

Pacific High defensive specialist Sophia Deusinger always walked through school with her head held high.

Even during last season's struggles.

"I was proud because we were trying our best," Deusinger said. "And I knew things would eventually get better."

They did. Much better.

Pacific is in the middle of an amazing about-face after winning just one of 18 matches last fall.

The turnaround continued on Thursday as the Indians went toe to toe with a pair of tradition-rich foes on the way to a third-place finish in the 66th Hermann Invitational.

"We felt like it would just take a little more experience before we started winning," junior hitter Annie Tomlinson said. "It's working out."

Pacific took Hermann to three sets before falling 25-17 in the finale on Thursday. The Indians (9-9-1) also held their own in a two-set loss to Borgia in the round-robin championship round.