Borgia outlasts Lafayette in classic five-setter to claim 16th consecutive district crown

WASHINGTON — The celebration for Borgia junior Ella Brinkmann had to wait.
As her teammates and classmates celebrated a dramatic five-set win over Lafayette in the Class 5 District 3 girls volleyball championship match, Brinkmann was with the Knights’ trainer getting an ice pack wrapped onto her right shoulder.
She earned every ice cube.
Brinkmann put down 26 kills, including the match-winner, as host Borgia fended off a furious comeback attempt by the Lancers in a 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 20-25, 18-16 win in 2 hours and 7 minutes.
“I knew we weren't going to lose that game,” Brinkmann said. “Everybody wanted it, we were hyped up. We were excited. We knew what we had to do, so there was no way we were coming out of here without winning this game.”
Lily Brown and Caroline Glastetter each had 11 kills and Annie Arand distributed 53 assists for Borgia (26-4-2), which won its 16th consecutive district crown but first in the state's largest classification.
The Knights, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, were put in the largest class because of a new postseason success factor implemented by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
Borgia will host the sectional tournament Saturday and will play Jackson (31-4-1) in the opening match. Cor Jesu and Oakville (12-1) meet in the other sectional at Borgia, with the winners playing later Saturday for a trip to the state semifinals next week in Cape Girardeau.
“We knew Lafayette was a huge competition,” Brinkmann said. “And we just had the grit. I'm so proud of us. We played so hard.”
Brinkmann had six kills in the fifth set and started it off with a block.
Borgia missed a chance to close the match on its first match point at 14-13 in the fifth set, then fought off a match point at 15-14 and Brinkmann came up with an athletic finish from the back row to give the Knights their third match point at 17-16.
Just as they have so many times before, Arand set up Brinkmann for the winner.
“She's just a built winner,” Arand said. “We've had the best relationship since we were children so I always know I can trust her in big situations.”
Morgan Isenberg had 19 kills, Caitlyn Little had 18 kills and Layne Witherspoon added 10 kills and five blocks for No. 1 large school Lafayette (14-2). Jenny Nguyen had 49 assists.
The loss snapped Lafayette’s streak of 13 consecutive district titles.
“This team has been so much fun to coach this year,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. “You know, wins and losses come and go, but amazing kids are something you always remember. This was a group of amazing kids.”
Borgia took advantage of some early Lafayette hitting errors and a big swing by Glastetter to grab an 8-2 lead to start the contest.
Lafayette drew even at 14-14 with a block and a kill by Morgan Isenberg and a pair of kills from Little.
Borgia regained the advantage after a pair of Kaitlyn Patke kills and a Brown block gave the Knights a 22-18 lead.
Lafayette pulled to within one after a Little kill, but Borgia clinched the opening set with a tip by Arand and a Patke ace.
“It's a game of mental toughness when it comes down to matches like that and desire, who wants it more and who's going to execute,” Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. “We're just fortunate to come out on top.”
The second set was highlighted by a crazy rally. Brinkmann sent a laser over the net that was dug high into the rafters by the Lancers. The ball bounced off the rafters, onto the raised basketball hoop and went through the net, allowing the Lancers to recover and send it back over, only to have Borgia win it on a Patke kill on the next attempt.
Borgia pulled away with a late 10-2 run to end the set. Glastetter had a pair of blocks and Maddie Dowil put down an ace as the Knights took a 2-0 lead.
“I think we just had all the confidence in the world, we had them on their heels the whole time,” Arand said of the fast start. “We stayed aggressive the whole time and that really kept them down.”
Lafayette took a 14-6 lead to start the third set. Witherspoon got the Lancers going with a pair of blocks and Jordyn Lochmann and Isenberg each had two kills.
Lafayette pulled away with a late 6-0 run. Nguyen capped the spurt with consecutive aces and Witherspoon sent it to a fourth set with a kill.
“I told him after the second set, I said, ‘This is long from over,’ ” Steiger said. “They're going to have a big push. They're not going to go down easy and it showed.”
A pair of Witherspoon kills helped Lafayette forge a 20-17 in a tightly played fourth set. A Lochmann kill pushed the lead to five and Isenberg pushed it to a fifth set with her seventh and eight kills of the frame.
“We had some timely points, and I think our kids just showed a lot of heart,” Young said. “We've really improved as a group a lot this year and for all of the obstacles we've had to overcome in 2020, to put a match together like that against a good Borgia team who I don't think gave us an inch, I'm proud of them.”
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
Borgia vs. Lafayette volleyball
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.