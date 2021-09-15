Breese divided as Central faces Mater Dei in high-powered volleyball showdown

There is a palpable buzz this week in the streets of Breese, Illinois.
That's because Breese Central travels a few blocks to Mater Dei for a top-10 clash of perennial girls volleyball powers on Saturday afternoon.
And it is as big as it gets in this volleyball-crazy town.
“Everybody's talking about the game,” Central senior Riley Gebke said. “Everybody either knows someone playing in it, or just going for a good game to watch.”
Mater Dei senior Tori Mohesky feels it, too.
“The buzz around this game is super exciting and makes it exciting for you as a player just to know that people are going to be there supporting you and are that excited to watch you play,” Mohesky said.
The game normally generates a fair amount of buzz and discussion at the counter of Wally’s Drive-In, a pregame destination for an old-fashioned burger, in the center of town.
But this year the stakes are higher with both teams placed in Class 2A. A playoff seeding along with bragging rights could be on the line.
“The first 10 points of that game in that first set are nuts,” Mater Dei coach Chad Rakers said. “It's so loud. There's so much energy in the gym. And it's about being able to handle, whether things go well or poorly for you, those first 10 points.”
Playoff success is nothing new for either school. The schools have combined to win almost 2,100 matches and have 10 state championships and 26 state final four appearances between them.
So, what is it about a town with a population of just 5,464 that continues to produce state contending teams for not one, but two schools? Is it the water or the Wally’s burgers?
“It may be the Ski,” Breese Central coach Cathy Kohnen said, referring to the local soda brand.
Joking aside, volleyball has become a family tradition in Breese.
Aside from the eight feeder grade schools with established volleyball programs, mothers pass it to their daughters. Older sisters pass it to younger sisters. Young kids, like Gebke once, go to the rivalry match and dream one day of playing in it.
“Growing up and watching every game, every year, it was definitely one of my bucket lists to play and even win a game someday,” Gebke said.
Mohesky’s older sister, Carter, played for the Knights.
“Growing up, I would always go to the games and anytime I would see the varsity players, I would just be like starstruck, and now, I realize that I'm one of those players,” Mohesky said.
Kohnen is in her first year as the Cougars head coach, but she’s certainly not new to the rivalry.
A graduate from Mater Dei in 1998, she played for the Knights in these matches and her uncle-in-law is Dave Kohnen, a longtime former girls basketball coach at Mater Dei.
“Back when I played, it seemed like the state tournament was held in Breese,” Kohnen said. “Some of the toughest teams were always Mater Dei and Breese Central and a lot of times whoever won leaving this general area, went on to state and won the whole thing.”
Rakers literally grew up in the rivalry. His father, Fred Rakers, started the Mater Dei program in 1976 when Chad was just 1 year old.
Fred Rakers went 1,046-200-7 and won six state titles in 35 years as the Knights coach. Chad took over the program in the 2011-2012 season after his father retired and continued the winning ways, including a state title of his own.
“No matter where I go, as soon as the volleyball season starts, or even in the summer as the volleyball season is coming up, it's the first thing that anybody asked me about,” Chad Rakers said. “How's team this year? How are we going to do? And, of course, that question will inevitably come up, are you going to beat Central?”
There often are either family and other ties bonding the teams, and this year is no different with Rakers coaching three Central players — Gebke, Regan Norrenberns and Reagan Oster — in club when they were 14-year-olds.
There has been some good-natured talk from the players to their former coach, but absolutely no loss of respect.
“I went to Germantown grade school, and (Rakers) taught me science, so we bonded through that, and then playing for him in club, we've always been tight,” Gebke said. “We go way back to grade school and everything. He taught me a lot of the volleyball I know now.”
Gebke hopes to put those lessons to good use. Her Cougars are 12-0 and are No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.
No. 2 Mater Dei is 13-1 record and Mohesky is one of the area’s kills leaders, averaging 5.17 a set.
“Volleyball, in my opinion, more than some other sports is really a head game,” Kohnen said. “And if you can keep your composure and you can keep your head about you, I think that you'll be the team that comes out on top.”
The competition on the court will be fierce and the atmosphere electric.
“I think it's going to be bigger than ever this year,” Chad Rakers said. “One, is the fact that we're both coming in with the records that we have, and two, everybody being able to get back into the gym. I think it's going to be a great day, one way or the other.”