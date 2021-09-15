Breese divided as Central faces Mater Dei in high-powered volleyball showdown

There has been some good-natured talk from the players to their former coach, but absolutely no loss of respect.

“I went to Germantown grade school, and (Rakers) taught me science, so we bonded through that, and then playing for him in club, we've always been tight,” Gebke said. “We go way back to grade school and everything. He taught me a lot of the volleyball I know now.”

Gebke hopes to put those lessons to good use. Her Cougars are 12-0 and are No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.

No. 2 Mater Dei is 13-1 record and Mohesky is one of the area’s kills leaders, averaging 5.17 a set.

“Volleyball, in my opinion, more than some other sports is really a head game,” Kohnen said. “And if you can keep your composure and you can keep your head about you, I think that you'll be the team that comes out on top.”

The competition on the court will be fierce and the atmosphere electric.

“I think it's going to be bigger than ever this year,” Chad Rakers said. “One, is the fact that we're both coming in with the records that we have, and two, everybody being able to get back into the gym. I think it's going to be a great day, one way or the other.”