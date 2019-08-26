Subscribe for 99¢
Bria Garmon, Festus

Bria Garmon, Festus volleyball

Tigers' 5-foot-8 jumping jack emerged as one of area’s most explosive outside hitters last season, finishing second on the area’s kills list with average of 5.80 per set. Strong two-way player was a driving force as Festus went 29-3-1 and advanced to Class 3 quarterfinals. Also an elite beach volleyball player.