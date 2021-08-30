Brinkmann helps Borgia sweep Cor Jesu in opener

“Ella is Ella. She's the steady force that we always have on our side,” Steiger said. “Great player, phenomenal athlete, and she has the volleyball IQ that you can't really teach. She has the court awareness a lot of these girls just don't have at that age.”

Unlike the first two games, it was Cor Jesu that jumped out in front in the third game. The Chargers tallied the first three points and led 7-3 when Borgia went on a 9-2 run that was capped by a Brinkmann kill for a 12-9 lead.

During the middle portion of the set, things kept swinging back and forth between a tie and a one-point lead for one of the teams until Cor Jesu mounted a 5-0 surge to assume a 23-20 lead that made it look like things were headed for a fourth game.

“In the first two sets, we really struggled on serve-receive and we couldn't get our middles going at all,” Haffner said. “And then third set, we started to get some good attacks out of the middle.”

But, Brinkmann had other ideas with three kills as part of a 4-0 run that suddenly gave Borgia a one-point lead. The Chargers twice battled back to tie, but each time, Brinkmann had an answer, and she closed things emphatically with two straight kills to call it a night.